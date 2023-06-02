Apps:
Telangana State: ప‌దేళ్ల‌లోనే వందేళ్ల అభివృద్ధిని చూసింది తెలంగాణ‌. అసాధార‌ణ రీతిలో ఈ యువ రాష్ట్రం దూసుకెళ్తోంది. దేశంలోనే ఆద‌ర్శ రాష్ట్రంగా అవ‌త‌రించింది. సీఎం కేసీఆర్ విజ‌న్‌ను .. దేశం అనుస‌రిస్తోంది.

హైద‌రాబాద్‌: తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్రం(Telangana State) అన‌న్య‌సామాన్యమైన ప్ర‌గ‌తిని సాధించింది. సీఎం కేసీఆర్ నాయ‌క‌త్వంలో రాష్ట్రం అసాధార‌ణ రీతిలో అభివృద్ధిని చ‌విచూసింది. కొత్త‌గా ఏర్ప‌డిన తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్రం దేశానికి ఇప్పుడో ప్రేర‌ణాత్మ‌క రాష్ట్రంగా నిలిచింది. అన్ని రంగాల్లోనూ దూసుకెళ్తూ.. అంద‌రికీ ఆద‌ర్శంగా మారుతోంది. ప‌దో అవ‌త‌ర‌ణ దినోత్స‌వం జ‌రుపుకుంటున్న తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్రం.. గ‌డిచిన ప‌దేళ్ల‌లోనే వందేళ్ల అభివృద్ధికి సాక్ష్యంగా నిలిచింది. తెలంగాణ ప్ర‌గ‌తి క‌క్ష్య‌ను చూపిస్తూ.. ముఖ్య‌మంత్రి కార్యాల‌యం ఓ అద్భుత‌మైన వీడియోను రూపొందించింది. సీఎం కేసీఆర్ అభివృద్ధి న‌మోనాను ఆ వీడియోలో క‌ళ్ల‌కు క‌ట్టిన‌ట్లు చూపించారు. తెలంగాణ సాధించిన సుస్థిర అభివృద్ధి.. రాష్ట్ర ప్ర‌జ‌ల‌కు భ‌రోసాతో నిండిన జీవితాల్ని క‌ల్పిస్తోంది. దేశానికే రోల్‌మాడ‌ల్‌గా నిలిచిన తెలంగాణ‌పై సీఎంవో రూపొందిచిన ఈ వీడియోను వీక్షించండి..

