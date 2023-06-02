హైదరాబాద్: తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్రం(Telangana State) అనన్యసామాన్యమైన ప్రగతిని సాధించింది. సీఎం కేసీఆర్ నాయకత్వంలో రాష్ట్రం అసాధారణ రీతిలో అభివృద్ధిని చవిచూసింది. కొత్తగా ఏర్పడిన తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్రం దేశానికి ఇప్పుడో ప్రేరణాత్మక రాష్ట్రంగా నిలిచింది. అన్ని రంగాల్లోనూ దూసుకెళ్తూ.. అందరికీ ఆదర్శంగా మారుతోంది. పదో అవతరణ దినోత్సవం జరుపుకుంటున్న తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్రం.. గడిచిన పదేళ్లలోనే వందేళ్ల అభివృద్ధికి సాక్ష్యంగా నిలిచింది. తెలంగాణ ప్రగతి కక్ష్యను చూపిస్తూ.. ముఖ్యమంత్రి కార్యాలయం ఓ అద్భుతమైన వీడియోను రూపొందించింది. సీఎం కేసీఆర్ అభివృద్ధి నమోనాను ఆ వీడియోలో కళ్లకు కట్టినట్లు చూపించారు. తెలంగాణ సాధించిన సుస్థిర అభివృద్ధి.. రాష్ట్ర ప్రజలకు భరోసాతో నిండిన జీవితాల్ని కల్పిస్తోంది. దేశానికే రోల్మాడల్గా నిలిచిన తెలంగాణపై సీఎంవో రూపొందిచిన ఈ వీడియోను వీక్షించండి..
Here is an inspiring story of the youngest State from India. Telangana, that delivered a century of development in less than a decade!
The Telangana growth model envisioned by Chief Minister Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao went beyond solutions and secured the lives of its people. The… pic.twitter.com/f8jHBX41Jl
— Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) June 2, 2023
Chief Minister Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao extended greetings to the people of the State on the tenth Telangana Formation Day. Hon'ble CM recalled the struggles put up and sacrifices made by the people for the Telangana Statehood in the six decades-long movement.#TelanganaTurns10… pic.twitter.com/mSONospkpV
— Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) June 2, 2023