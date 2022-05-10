హైదరాబాద్ : రాష్ట్ర ఐటీ, పురపాలక శాఖ మంత్రి కేటీఆర్ మరో గొప్ప నిర్ణయం తీసుకున్నారు. తన నానమ్మ వెంకటమ్మ జ్ఞాపకార్థంగా స్కూల్ భవనాన్ని నిర్మిస్తున్నట్లు కేటీఆర్ ట్వీట్ చేశారు. నానమ్మను స్మరించుకోవడానికి ఇంతకంటే మంచి మార్గం గురించి ఆలోచించడం లేదన్నారు. నా గ్రామం – నా పాఠశాల కార్యక్రమం కింద తన సొంత ఖర్యులతో పాఠశాల భవనాన్ని నిర్మిస్తున్నట్లు చెప్పారు. కామారెడ్డి జిల్లాలోని కోనాపూర్లో స్కూల్ భవనానికి ఇవాళ శంకుస్థాపన చేస్తున్నందుకు ఆనందంగా ఉందని కేటీఆర్ తన ట్వీట్లో పేర్కొన్నారు.
Couldn’t think of a better way of commemorating the memory my Late grandmother Smt. Venkatamma Garu than building a Govt school under the “My village – My School” in my personal capacity 😊
Delighted to be laying the foundation today at her ancestral village Konapur in Kamareddy pic.twitter.com/LwdFKxajZD
— KTR (@KTRTRS) May 10, 2022