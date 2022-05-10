Apps:
Follow us on:
Home Telangana Minister Ktr Will Laying Foundation Stone To Govt School In Konapur Village

నాన‌మ్మ జ్ఞాప‌కార్థంగా స్కూల్ భ‌వ‌నం.. కేటీఆర్ ట్వీట్

నాన‌మ్మ జ్ఞాప‌కార్థంగా స్కూల్ భ‌వ‌నం.. కేటీఆర్ ట్వీట్

హైద‌రాబాద్ : రాష్ట్ర ఐటీ, పుర‌పాల‌క శాఖ మంత్రి కేటీఆర్ మ‌రో గొప్ప నిర్ణ‌యం తీసుకున్నారు. త‌న నాన‌మ్మ వెంక‌ట‌మ్మ జ్ఞాప‌కార్థంగా స్కూల్ భ‌వ‌నాన్ని నిర్మిస్తున్న‌ట్లు కేటీఆర్ ట్వీట్ చేశారు. నాన‌మ్మ‌ను స్మ‌రించుకోవ‌డానికి ఇంత‌కంటే మంచి మార్గం గురించి ఆలోచించ‌డం లేద‌న్నారు. నా గ్రామం – నా పాఠ‌శాల కార్య‌క్ర‌మం కింద త‌న సొంత ఖ‌ర్యుల‌తో పాఠ‌శాల భ‌వ‌నాన్ని నిర్మిస్తున్న‌ట్లు చెప్పారు. కామారెడ్డి జిల్లాలోని కోనాపూర్‌లో స్కూల్ భ‌వ‌నానికి ఇవాళ శంకుస్థాప‌న చేస్తున్నందుకు ఆనందంగా ఉంద‌ని కేటీఆర్ త‌న ట్వీట్‌లో పేర్కొన్నారు.

577274

RELATED ARTICLES

తాజా వార్తలు

ట్రెండింగ్ వార్తలు