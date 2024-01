Dear @Bhatti_Mallu Garu,

I was merely reminding & referring to the statements made by CM Revanth Reddy Garu and Minister Venkat Reddy Garu

They both had asked people of Telangana to STOP paying their electricity Bills from November/December 2023 onwards

Also the CM had… https://t.co/gIZ1NIi0cg

— KTR (@KTRBRS) January 21, 2024