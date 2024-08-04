Cut Your Coat According To Your Cloth

Cut your coat according to your cloth

ఆదాయానికి మించి ఖర్చు చేస్తుంటే.. అనవసరమైన అంశాల్లో కోతపెట్టాలి. ఉన్నదాంట్లోనే సరిపెట్టుకోవాలి. సంభాషణలో.. అనవసరమైన పొడిగింపునకు పోకుండా చెప్పాలనుకున్నది నేరుగా, క్లుప్తంగా చెప్పేయాలి.

Bharat: Any whereabouts of our friend Mannu?

Praneet: Anytime you go to the beach, you can find him there.

Bharat: What does he do there?

Praneet: Simply roaming.

Bharat: I’m surprised. He has a job, doesn’t he?

Praneet: He had one. Now, he has none.

Bharat: How did he lose his job?

Praneet: He quit his job.

Bharat: But why?

Praneet: You know that he’d been unemployed for two years after finishing his PG. He applied for one job after another.

Bharat: Don’t beat about the bush. Please come to the point.

Praneet: Well, to cut a long story short, he didn’t like his boss.

Bharat: It’s always the job that matters, not the boss.

Praneet: He had a face-off with his boss. The boss had questioned his frequent delays. So, our Mannu was cut to the quick.

Bharat: Pardon?

Praneet: Mannu got hurt. He made up his mind to resign. He met me before resigning.

Bharat: Didn’t you restrain him?

Praneet: I counselled him. I tried to convince him. But my advice cut no ice with him.

Bharat: Means?

Praneet: It had no effect on him. He simply did what he was bent on doing. He resigned.

Bharat: Wasn’t it foolish? At the end of the day, he is the sufferer and not the boss.

Praneet: Exactly. Mannu cut off his nose to spite his face.

Bharat: Cut off whose nose to spite whose face?

Praneet: Of course, his own.

Bharat: How different is he from Giri?

Praneet: Mannu’s younger brother Giri?

Bharat: Yes. He’s so practical, humble and career-oriented.

Praneet: Giri is a cut above Mannu, so to speak.

Bharat: You’ve put it nicely. You know Giri is a close friend of mine.

Praneet: He’s worthy of your friendship.

Bharat: I learn so many things from him.

Praneet: Won’t you share with me the wisdom you gained from him?

Bharat: Once he observed that I was spending more than I earned. He advised me to reduce my expenses.

Praneet: Advised you to cut back on your spending!

Bharat: I beg your pardon.

Praneet: Advised you to cut down on your unnecessary expenditure.

Bharat: Initially I had difficulty in telling essential from inessential spending.

Praneet: Always good to live within our means.

Bharat: A straight road to happiness, isn’t it?

Praneet: The best policy is: ‘Cut your coat according to your clothes.’

Bharat: I’ve learnt a good thing from you – using ‘cut’ in so many ways.

Praneet: Thank you for the compliment.

BIRYANI… BUCKET

Waiter: How can I serve you, sir?

Customer: Bring me bucket, please.

Waiter: Strange to hear this, sir.

Customer: Bring me biryani.

Waiter: Pot or plate, sir?

Customer: Bucket!

-సూర్యారావు ఎం.వి

వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌,

రామకృష్ణ మఠం.

