Be a good communicator:

April 14, 2022 / 07:42 PM IST

Group Discussions (GD)

A group discussion is a process, where the participants are asked to discuss a given topic. The participants will be seated in a circular or a semi-circular pattern.

Why do they conduct a group discussion?

-A group discussion is conducted to assess your personality traits mainly and not your knowledge. Based on your percentage in the qualifying examination and based on your performance in the written test they can easily assess your knowledge level.

-Thus GD is mainly conducted to understand your abilities to work harmoniously in a group or team.

-Once you join the organization you need to work in a team. Thus you must be a team player. In a team you need to work hand in hand with your team members. Naturally a society person can easily get charged up and motivates others.

Group Discussion is conducted to assess the following things mainly.

-To assess the leadership qualities in you

-To monitor your group behaviour

-To identify your communication skills

-To watch closely your analytical skills

-To examine your knowledge level.

-In the present industry there is no room for the losers. You should be a winner always. A winner always plays positive roles. A loser plays negative roles.

Positive Roles ( Winner traits)

1. Initiator

2. Information seeker / giver

3. Opinion Giver / Seeker

4. Clarifier

5. Optimistic ( They see gain)

6. Kind person

7. Part of the team

8. Uses soft words and hard arguments.

9. Stands firm on values and compromises on petty things.

10. winners make it happen

Negative Roles ( Loser Traits)

1. Non participant

2. Attacker

3. Dominator

4. Confuses others

5. Pessimistic ( They see pain )

6. Cruel and rude in talk.

7. Apart from the team

8. Uses hard words and soft arguments.

9. Stands firm on petty things and compromises on values.

10. Losers let it happen.

Be a leader:

You can show that you have got very good leadership qualities through the following steps

-Take initiative. It shows your drive and enterprising nature

-Give proper directions

-Show positive intervention and coordinate with the peers

-Be objective and goal oriented

By showing the above qualities you can establish that you are a leader. Todays industry needs the leaders.

Be a society person.

You can show that you have got very good group behaviour through the following steps

-Show persuasive ability

-Disagree yet agreeably

-Be firm, yet polite

-Use very polite yet powerful words

-Try to convince not shout

Be a good communicator:

-You should use very good language

-You should be fluent in Spoken English

-There should be clarity of thought as well as speech.

-Use good presentation skills

-Try to listen to others.

-Express your view points in a clear cut way, without confusion

Be a good analyst:

-Use logic while convincing others

-Dont argue, try to convince

-Use appropriate and timely examples.

How to exhibit your knowledge?

-Though the GD is not a platform to test your knowledge, you have to grab this opportunity to exhibit your knowledge.

-Again dont get confused, that you are not supposed to dash in and take away the time of others rudely. Other members in the GD may treat you as a big bore and may not respect you. This ultimately proves to be adverse.

-Always show your knowledge by value addition.

-Give new insights

-Appreciate somebody and then grasp the opportunity to give further value addition.

How to begin the GD?

-Surely beginning a discussion can put you in a commanding position. Of course, if you cant deliver the goods, it may put you in jeopardy.

-Never initiate for the mere sake of beginning

-He will get the credit for giving proper direction to the group or vice versa also.

-Speak first only if you have enough sensible things to say. Otherwise keep silent and let someone else start.

-Keep your voice level high and audible, keep a positive body language with positive gestures.

-Dont forget to thank the management and the team members.

-Use polite words such as, I would like to.., I take this opportunity to express my..etc

-Remember taking an initiative has always got its own advantages

-Understand the topic well and think in the shoes of the management and try to frame the right kind of wordings and ideas.

How to conclude a GD?

-Try to summarize the GD at the appropriate time

-In the summary do not merely state your point of view; also accommodate the prominent view points of the participants.

-Do not reach a consensus unless asked specifically by the evaluators.

A Step by Step approach

-Take the initiative

-Introduce your self

-Thank the management and the team members

-Put your ideas into speech

-Follow KISS method ( Keep it simple and straight)

-Use polite body language, keep your voice level audible to all

-Give opportunity to others

-Listen to others intently

-Remember their names

-Politely refer to their names during your turn

-Briefly summarize, before you start again

-Add a word of praise and then give value addition.

-Motivate the non speakers by encouraging them

-Summarize

