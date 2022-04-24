Thank you for your thoughts

April 24, 2022 / 06:04 PM IST

How to win the GD round?

– Let us start focusing on tips to get proficiency in English. Once we are good at English, we can win any kind of job interview.

Don’ts During a GD

– Never make personal comments.

– Appreciate or support the points and not the individual.

– Never show Domination & Egotism

– Big speech is not required, Make quality speech

– Never Show off knowledge unnecessarily

– Don’t start without Listening and understanding others carefully

– Shouting now and then; Making aggressive & threatening gestures

– Never say NO or Contradict for no reason

Common Errors

People do during a GD

– Getting aggressively involved

– Maintaining a sarcastic smile on the face.

– Using foul language like ‘shut up’ etc

– Grammatical mistakes in spoken English

– Regional language words like Sri, Yaar, Amma, Gaaru etc.

– Laughing loudly, keep yawing, stretching

– Finding the mistakes of others and making fun of them

– Maintain a blank look on the face.

– Not giving opportunity to others

– Speaking without listening or understanding the points of others.

Tips to be a good speaker & to improve your Spoken English

1. Focus on Improving your vocabulary

2. Practice all the following aspects

a. Self Introduction

b. Short Conversations

c. Vocabulary Builder

d. Getting the attention of strangers

e. Functional English Questions

f. W/H Questions, Else Questions

g. Questions to express mild anger and surprise

h. English Grammar.

3. Be confident to initiate the conversations

4. Develop a natural flair and enthusiasm to share your ideas in English Language

5. Focus on perfection in your expression, don’t aim at speed.

6. Once you get habituated to express your ideas perfectly, the confidence comes automatically. Once you are confident the flow and the speed come automatically

7. Never resort to translation method

8. Start expressing your ideas in bit sized sounds rather than true translation

9. Be a good listener, start observing others.

10. Develop a regular schedule, give regular time slot in your routine to listen to English news, conversations, commercials (advertisements)

11. Start reading English books. Start with small story books. Read what you like. When it comes to reading books, don’t blindly follow the advice of others or don’t blindly follow your friends. What you like and what suits your taste, begin with that

12. Never compare yourself with others. Compare your today’s progress with that of your yesterday’s status.

13. Keep rewarding yourself on slightest achievement

n Make every effort to express your ideas in English. Don’t jump to other languages. Try to search for suitable words, try to make your ideas communicated with others effectively. Enjoy the process of speaking to others. Exchange your ideas and listen to others intently.

Few Polite phrases

1. Thank you for giving me this opportunity

2. I would like to share few ideas on this topic

3. I am happy to say that..

4. Sorry! I could not get what you say

5. Could you please elaborate further

6. Just a moment please

7. It’s so kind of you

8. Thank you for your thoughts

9. Thank you

10. Well Said

11. It’s a nice point

12. You are right

13. I really liked it

14. I agree with you

15. I partially agree with you

16. I beg to differ with you

17. You are partially right

18. With your kind permission, let me say this…

19. You are partially correct; let me put it this way…

20. Could you please throw some light on this particular issue..

21. I do not fully subscribe to your ideas,

22. Your ideas are not clear, could you please be elaborative?

23. I am amazed that you said it in this forum, I beg to differ with you

24. I would highly appreciate if you would allow me to share my ideas

25. Please carry on, Etc can be used during the flow of conversations, depending on the situation

Tips to be a good communicator

What’s Communication?

– “The Successful transfer of feelings /visuals in one’s mind into other’s mind”

– This is our definition for Communication.

– Your language – verbal as well as non-verbal language, gives great amount of information about yourself. To be successful in the society and to create very good first impre-ssion about yourself, here is a practical guide for you.

To get success..

– Be pleasant.

– Practice smiling naturally often

– Never frown. No one wants to be around someone who is always frowning.

– Maintain a positive, cheerful attitude about work and life.

– Pay Attention to People.

– Make eye contact and address people by their first names.

– Ask them for their opinions and suggestions.

– Be Generous with Praise and Words of Encouragement.

– If you let others know that they are appreciated, they will want to give you their best.

– Treat Everyone Fairly. Do not play favourites

– Pay Close Attention to Your Body Language.

– Focus on your voice. Tone of your voice has a lot to do with how people feel about you. Think before you speak!

– Make other’s Laugh. Most people are drawn to a person who can make them feel better.

-Try to see things from Another Person’s View. Empathy is about being able to put yourself in someone else’s shoes and understanding how they feel.

– Keep an Open Mind. There is always room for discussion and compromise.

– Never Complain: Never be finding faults with others. Be open to help others.

Most Confusing Words

PEAK & PEEK

– Peak

Meaning: The point of highest activity, quality, or achievement

Ex: He is at peak of his career.

– Peek

Meaning: Make an appearance

Ex: Moonlight peeked in through the gaping hole in the roof.

PEDAL & PEDDLE

– Pedal

Meaning: A foot-operated throttle, brake, or clutch control in a motor vehicle

Ex: A brake pedal.

– Peddle

Meaning: Try to sell something by going from place to place

Ex: She peddled plastic materials around the country.

QUITE & QUIET

– Quite

Meaning: To a certain or fairly significant extent or degree

Ex: It’s quite warm outside.

– Quiet

Meaning: Making little or no noise

Ex: They were listening to the teacher quietly.

555612