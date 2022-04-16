ips to Extraordinary Fluency

April 16, 2022 / 09:55 PM IST

Let us understand few tips to get fluency in English

-Do you want to learn how to speak English well?

-Are you also looking for a shortcut to English fluency?

-Of course there is no short cut for success. We give you few solid tips based on which you can master your language and communication skills.

-To get fluency in English or to get any skills we need to have burning desire.

-Let me ask you few questions, please answer honestly.

1. Do you have a burning desire to speak English?

2. Do you have enthusiasm?

3. Do you have confidence to make mistakes?

-If your answer is Yes for all the above three questions, for sure you can get great fluency.

-One cannot get any skills overnight, one should practice with great enthusiasm.

-Here are some tips that will help you speak English better than ever.

10 Simple Tips to Extraordinary Fluency

1. Accept That English Is a peculiar Language

-Sometimes you can find patterns in English grammar, but other times English doesnt make sense at all. For example, why are read (reed) and read (red) the same word, but pronounced differently depending on whether youre speaking in the past or present tense? Or why is mice the plural of mouse, but houses is the plural of house?

-Unfortunately, there are just as many exceptions as there are rules in English. Its easy to get stuck on learning how to speak English properly, if you try to find a reason for everything. Sometimes English is weird and unexplainable, so instead the best thing to do is just memorize the strange exceptions and move on.

2. Speak regularly

-Studying English for an hour once a week isnt usually enough to make any real progress. The best way to quickly improve your English is to spend at least a few minutes practicing every day. Immerse yourself as much as possible every time you study, and challenge yourself to listen to, read, and even say things in English that you think might be too difficult for you. If you want to speak English fluently, you need to make it an essential part of your everyday life.

3. Dont worry about errors

-The right attitude can make the difference between failure and success. Stop thinking of yourself as someone who is learning English, and start thinking of yourself as someone who speaks English. Its a small change, but it will make you feel more confident and help you to use the English you already know more effectively.

-This also means you need to start thinking in English. If you want to say the word apple in English, for example, right now you probably think of the word in your native language first, and then try to think of the correct word in English. Instead, try imagining a picture of an apple, and then just think the English word apple. Real fluency happens when you stop mentally translating conversations.

4. Remember the Answer Is in the Question

-Listen carefully when someone asks you a question in English and youll answer perfectly every time. English questions are like mirrors:

-Does he&..? Yes, he does.

-Can she&.? Yes, she can.

-Is it&.? Yes, it is.

-If someone asks you a question and youre not sure how to answer, start by thinking about the words used in the question. The person has already said most of the words you need to make your answer. Instead of just memorizing English grammar, start to look for patterns like this one. There are a lot of simple ways to cheat and make it easier to remember the right words.

5. Get More out of Listening

-When most students listen to a native English-speaker, they focus on understanding what all the words mean. This is definitely important, but there is a lot more you can learn from listening. Try listening not just to what the words mean, but to how the person says them. Notice which words the person links together in a sentence, or when they say ya instead of you. Try to remember these details the next time you speak and your English will begin to sound more natural.

-Easier said than done, right? When you listen to native English speakers, it can be hard to understand every single word that is spoken. They might use many words you dont know, talk too fast or have a strong accent.

-The more you listen to authentic English, the better you will understand how to speak English naturally.

6. Sharpen your skills

-Theres an expression in English: Use it or lose it, which basically means if you dont practice the acquired skill, you might forget it. This idea can be used to help you remember new English vocabulary. The best way to remember a new word is to use it right away so it will stay in your memory. When you learn a new word, try to say it in sentences a few times over the next week and youll never forget it.

-Use the newly acquired word several times in different examples, in an as many situations as possible.

7. Learn and Study Phrases

-Speaking English fluently means being able to express your thoughts, feelings and ideas. Your goal is to speak English in full sentences, so why not learn it in full sentences? Youll find that English is more useful in your everyday life if you study whole phrases, rather than just vocabulary and verbs. Start by thinking about phrases that you use frequently in your native language, and then learn how to say them in English.

8. Dont Study Grammar Too Much

-The key to learning a language is finding a balance between studying and practicing. Speaking English fluently isnt the same as knowing perfect English grammar even native English-speakers make grammar mistakes! Fluency is about being able to communicate. Thats why sometimes its important to put the grammar textbook away, so you can go out and practice those writing, reading, listening and speaking skills in the real world.

9. Dont Be Afraid of Making Mistakes

-Sometimes it can be difficult to put all those rules and words together into a simple sentence. Dont let the fear of saying something wrong stop you from speaking at all. Even if you think youre making a mistake, keep speaking anyway. Most of the time, people will understand what youre trying to say, even if you make a mistake. Plus, the more you speak, the easier it gets, and the more quickly the right words will come to mind.

Vivekanand

10. Learn from Everyone

-You dont have to only learn English from textbooks and teachers anyone who speaks English can help you practice. Imagine how you would feel if someone asked you, in your native language, how to pronounce something? Would you be angry? No! Youd probably be happy to help, just like most English-speakers are happy to help you. If you know any English-speakers, whether its a friend or co-worker, take advantage of the opportunity to practice and learn from them.

