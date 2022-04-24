WHAT IS SALES PROCESS ?

Sales Management Process is a science, where as selling is an art. So the function of sales management is the combination of science and art. Sales process is a systematic method & approach involving several steps to enable a sales force to close more deals, make healthy margins & profits and more sales volumes.

PROSPECTING:

In this step, the salesperson should use every method available to find the person who (has intention ), is keen in buying the product. The prospector / buyer should have the authority, financial capacity (buying power), decision maker and he is ready to purchase that you offer. The selling phase starts once there is a qualified prospect. The selling phase typically the most time consuming and will vary by product / industry. Prospects are contacts with whom you have various interaction and they are future revenue to the company. The best way to relish and track your prospect is building

CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP .

Cold calling is also a way to find the prospects. A referral is another method, a person referred to the salesperson by the qualified prospect or a customer. It is common for a salesperson to ask a satisfied customer to provide names and contact numbers of the other people who may have interest in your products. By building a personal or professional network, as a sales person has an ongoing base of contacts. Sending out direct mails, referring yellow pages, related directories, attending trade shows are the methods finding the prospects.

APPROACH:

Approach means meeting of the salesperson and the prospect in person. Once the prospect is qualified, approach is the first face to face interaction the sales person will have with the potential. How you will approach a sales pitch in terms of attitude, prospect knowledge and customized product will determine your success. Every sales person should prepare a customized elevator pitch to quickly impress the customer to view the product offered as the solutions to his needs or wants. All attempts should be made to lead the prospect easily and smoothly into the sales proposition. On the basis of adequate information about the prospect, a sales person is in a position to present the product or service he intends to sell in conformity with the need or want of the buyer.

DEMONSTRATION:

The goal of demonstration is to introduce the product to the prospect in hopes of getting them to purchase. The first thing, presentation should be customized. Every prospect is unique. So every demo should be uniquely matched to the prospect. For making product demo more effective, simplify it so that it highlights a small handful of features, benefits, all of which are high value to the prospect. Dont demonstrate how the product works, but rather how the product will help the prospect. Learning the product you go to present is not enough, you should feel comfortable with every element in the product. Practice your presentation constantly.

