New direction to remedial policies

April 21, 2022 / 06:47 PM IST

Social Exclusion

-Social exclusion is a complex and multi-dimensional process

-It involves the lack or denial of resources rights good and services and the liberty to participate in the normal relationships and activities available to the majority of people in a society whether in economic social cultural or political arenas.

-It effects both the quality of life of individuals and the equity and cohesion of society as a whole.

-Many of the approaches to poverty explored in other sections within defini-tions of poverty incorporate within them aspects of social exclusion.

-The definition of overall poverty adopted by the United Nations talks of social discrimination and exclusion and lack of participation in decision making civil, social and cultural life.

-Poverty emphasises material as well as social deprivation while social exclusion for fronts a person or a groups ability to participate in social economic. Political and cultural life and their relationships with others and while poverty has a profound effect on some though not all of these aspects of social exclusion there are other important casual factors of social exclusion such as age disability ethnicity gender and employment status.

-AmarthyaSen (2000) has pointed out that the historical roots of the concept of social exclusion of back as far as Aristotle.

-Social exclusion which is not Eurocentric but relevant globally in a wide variety of country settings.

-The idea of social exclusion started in the Frame in 1970s is related to developments of the state as well as to its incipient crisis.

-The concept of social execution has began in 1974 when Rene Lenoir the then secretary of state for social Action in a French Gaullist government.

-Social cohesion is a central political and cultural concern in France

-Its origins can be traced back to the 18th century enlightenment which emphasised solidarity and the idea of the state as the embodiment of the will of the nation, a will encapsulated in the revolutionary demands for Liberty. Equality and Fraternity.

-Following Rene Lenoirs policy initiative in France the idea of social exclusion was rapidly and enthusiastically adopted across the European Union decentring discourses around poverty.

-The concept of social exclusion became increasingly prominent in western Europe in the latter part of the 20th century.

-It has the potential to provide new insights into the nature causes and consequences of poverty deprivation inequalities and discrimination and give new direction to remedial policies.

-Social Exclusion means people may be excluded from a livelihood, secure or land housing the minimal or prevailing consumption level education skills and cultural capital the benefits provided by the welfare state. Citizenship and equality before the law. Participation in the dem-ocratic process, public goods the nation or the dominant race the family and sociability humane treatment respect, personal fulfilment understanding.

-Social exclusion associated with the problems such as unemployment, poor skills, low income poor housing, high crime environments, bad health and Family breakdown.

-Social exclusion is dynamic which refers to the changing and interactive nature along with different dimensions and at different levels overtime.

-Social exclusion has been conceptualised as a continuum across society or as affecting a segment of the population outside mainstream social systems and relationships.

-Social exclusion may be defined as the processes embedded in unequal power relationships that create inequalities or as a state of multiple disadvantage.

-ILO conducted the Social Exclusion research programme in less economically developed countries in the 1990s.

Social Exclusion parameters

1. Resources

Material/Economic resources

Access to public and private services

Social resources

2. Participation

Economic participation

Social participation

Culture, Education and Skills

Political and civic participation

3. Quality of life

Health and wellbeing

Living Environment

Crime, Harm and Criminalisation

Social Exclusion Indicators

I. Primary Indicators

1. Persistent at-risk of poverty rate

2. Relative median poverty risk gap

3. Long term unemployment rate

4. Population living in jobless households

5. Easily school leavers not in education or training

6. Employment gap of immigrants

(National level measures)

7. Material deprivation (to be developed)

8. Housing (to be developed)

9. Unmet need of care by income quintile (to be developed)

10. Child well-being (to be developed)

II. Secondary Indicators

1. At risk of poverty rate

2. Poverty risk by household type

3. Poverty risk by the work intensity of households

4. Poverty risk by most Frequent activity status

5. Poverty risk by accommodation tenure status

6. Dispersion around the risk of poverty threshold

7. Persons with low educational attainment

8. Poverty risk by accommodation starts

9. Low reading literacy performance pupils

Measures of social exclusion can contribute to the monitoring and assessment of policies and programmes and may serve as a barometer for the activeness of policy in reducing social exclusion, poverty and inequality.

1. Gender (Women)

-Historical studies and the scriptures indicate that Indian women enjoyed a comparatively high status during the easily vedic period.

-The condition of vedic women was good women also enjoyed religious status like that of men especially in vedic initiation and studies.

-The Rigveda provides ample evidence to prone the concept of equality of women with men as regards access and capacity to acquire the highest Knowledge even the Knowledge of the Absolute.

-The Rigveda accorded the highest social status to qualified women of those days on the whole during this period the position of women was high.

-But the status of women fell in the later vedic period. They were not considered equal to men and did not enjoy the some rights and privileges as men.

-Knowledge of the vedas became limited among women. Wives became silent partners of religious ceremonies.

-Many the celebrated ancient law gives stated that man should enjoy unquestioned supremacy over his wife.

-He declared that women had no right to study the vedas.

-Infant/Child marriages and polygamy were prevalent during later vedic period.

-Buddism and Jainism were first indifferent towards women and Lord Buddha was reluctant to admit women into his Faith Later Women were admitted to Buddhism and Jainism.

-But the condition and status of women in India declined with the passage of time by the 15th century the situation underwent a change.

-There was a general revival of Indian Society which led to considerable improvement in the status of women.

-When the British came into contact with the Indian people in the latter halt of the 18th century the position of Indian woman had detenorated to the lowest lend Ideologically women were considered a completely inferior species having no Significance, no personality socially they were kept in complete subjection denied all rights and were suppressed and oppressed on having been branded as basically leaking an ethical fibre.

