July 31, 2024 / 02:48 PM IST

పారిస్‌: పారిస్ ఒలింపిక్స్‌లో భార‌త షూట‌ర్ స్విప్నిల్ కుశ‌ల్‌(Swapnil Kusale).. 50 మీట‌ర్ల రైఫిల్ 3పీ ఈవెంట్‌లో ఫైన‌ల్‌కు దూసుకెళ్లాడు. క్వాలిఫికేష‌న్ రౌండ్‌లో 590 పాయింట్లు సాధించిన ఆ షూట‌ర్‌.. ఏడ‌వ స్థానంలో నిలిచాడు. ఎక్కువ సంఖ్య‌లో ప‌ది పాయింట్లు కొట్టిన నేప‌థ్యంలో స్వప్నిల్‌కు ఫైన‌ల్ అర్హ‌త క‌లిగింది. ఇదే ఈవెంట్‌లో పోటీప‌డ్డ ఐశ్వ‌ర్య ప్ర‌తాప్ సింగ్ తోమ‌ర్‌.. ఫైన‌ల్‌కు అర్హ‌త సాధించ‌లేక‌పోయాడు. ఫైనల్ స్టాండింగ్‌లో ఐశ్వ‌ర్య‌కు కేవ‌లం 98 పాయింట్లు మాత్ర‌మే వ‌చ్చాయి.

Shooting: Swapnil finished 7th in Qualification (590 pts) | Aishwarya Pratap who finished 11th (589 pts) missed out.

PS: Swapnil sneaked into the Final on the basis of higher inner 10s! https://t.co/ZgmszA5O32 pic.twitter.com/rYfuqOZr91

— India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 31, 2024