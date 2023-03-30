March 30, 2023 / 04:40 PM IST

IPL 2023 : ప్రపంచంలోనే అతిపెద్ద టీ 20లీగ్ ఇండియ‌న్ ప్రీమియ‌ర్ లీగ్ ప‌ద‌హారో సీజ‌న్ రేప‌టితో ప్రారంభం కానుంది. టోర్న‌మెంట్ ఆరంభ వేడుక‌ల‌ను అట్ట‌హాసంగా, క‌న్నుల‌పండువ‌గా నిర్వ‌హించేందుకు బీసీసీఐ సిద్ధ‌మ‌వుతోంది. అందుక‌ని సినీ సెల‌బ్రిటీలు, బాలీవుడ్ సింగ‌ర్స్‌తో ప్ర‌ద‌ర్శ‌న‌లు ఏర్పాటు చేసింది. ఇండియా క్ర‌ష్‌గా పేరొందిన క‌న్నడభామ ర‌ష్మిక మందాన‌ (Rashmika Mandanna), మిల్క్‌బ్యూటీ త‌మన్నా భాటియా (Tamanna Bhatia) ఆరంభ వేడుక‌ల్లో డాన్స్‌తో అల‌రించ‌నున్నారు. బాలీవుడ్ పాపుల‌ర్ సింగ‌ర్ అర్జిత్ సింగ్(Arjith Singh) త‌న గాత్రంతో అభిమానుల‌ను ఫిదా చేయ‌నున్నాడు.

అహ్మ‌దాబాద్‌లోని న‌రేంద్ర మోడీ స్టేడియంలో రేపు (మార్చి 31న) ఐపీఎల్ పండుగ షురూ కానుంది. సాయంత్ర 5ః30 గంట‌ల నుంచి ఓపెనింగ్ సెర‌మొనీ జ‌ర‌గ‌నుంది. బీసీసీఐ అధ్య‌క్షుడు రోజ‌ర్ బిన్ని, కార్య‌ద‌ర్శి జై షాతో పాటు ప‌లువురు అధికారులు టోర్నీ ప్రారంభ వేడుక‌ల‌కు హాజ‌రుకానున్నారు. ఈ సంద‌ర్భంగా ప‌ది జ‌ట్ల కెప్టెన్లు ట్రోఫీని ఆవిష్క‌రించనున్నారు. తొలి మ్యాచ్‌లో డిఫెండింగ్ చాంపియ‌న్ గుజ‌రాత్ టైట‌న్స్, నాలుగుసార్లు చాంపియ‌న్ చెన్నై సూప‌ర్ కింగ్స్ త‌ల‌ప‌డ‌నున్నాయి. సీజ‌న్ మొద‌టి మ్యాచ్‌లో విజేత‌గా నిలిచేది ఎవ‌రో మ‌రికొన్ని గంట‌ల్లో తేలిపోనుంది. ”

Get ready for a dazzling and unforgettable evening 🎇 @iamRashmika will be performing LIVE during the #TATAIPL Opening Ceremony at the biggest cricket stadium in the world – Narendra Modi Stadium! 🏟️

Join @tamannaahspeaks in the incredible #TATAIPL Opening Ceremony as we celebrate the biggest cricket festival at the biggest cricket stadium in the world – Narendra Modi Stadium! 🏟️ 🙌

31st March, 2023 – 6 PM IST on @StarSportsIndia & @JioCinema

Make sure to tune in & join! 👌 pic.twitter.com/u9HtOcD9tm

