June 19, 2022 / 09:18 PM IST

క్వార్టేన్ గేమ్స్‌లో జావెలిన్ త్రో వేస్తున్న సమయంలో కాలు జారి కింద పడిన భారత స్టార్ నీరజ్ చోప్రా.. తన గాయంపై అప్‌డేట్ ఇచ్చాడు. టోక్యో ఒలింపిక్స్ తర్వాత మరో అంతర్జాతీయ వేదికపై బంగారు పతకం సాధించిన నీరజ్ చోప్రా.. ఫిన్‌లాండ్ వేదికగా జరిగిన క్వార్టేన్ గేమ్స్‌లో తన సత్తా మరోసారి నిరూపించుకున్నాడు.

ఈ సందర్భంగా తొలి త్రోనే 86.69 మీటర్లు విసిరిన అతను.. రెండో త్రోలో ఫౌల్ వేశాడు. మూడో త్రో విసిరే సమయంలో కాలు జారడంతో పక్కటెముకలపై బలంగా పడిపోయాడు. ఆ తర్వాత అతను పసిడి పతకం గెలిచినప్పటికీ.. క్రీడాభిమానులు అతని ఆరోగ్యంపై ఆందోళన కనబరిచారు.

దీనిపై వివరణ ఇచ్చిన చోప్రా.. ‘‘నాకు ఇప్పుడు బాగానే ఉంది. ఈ నెల 30 ప్రారంభమయ్యే డైమండ్ లీగ్ సీజన్ కోసం ఎదురు చూస్తున్నా’’ అంటూ ట్వీట్ చేశాడు.

Tough conditions with the weather, but happy to get my first win of the season here at Kuortane. I'm feeling good and looking forward to kicking off my Diamond League season at @BAUHAUSGALAN on the 30th.

Thank you for all the messages and support. 🙏🏽🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/C1ulI0mktN

— Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) June 19, 2022