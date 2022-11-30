Apps:
Rishabh Pant | మళ్లీ నిరాశపరిచిన పంత్‌.. వెల్లువెత్తుతున్న విమర్శలు

Rishabh Pant | టీమిండియా వికెట్‌ కీపర్‌ రిషబ్‌ పంత్ గత కొంతకాలంగా ఫామ్‌లేమితో ఇబ్బంది పడుతున్నాడు. టెస్టుల్లో అదరగొడుతున్న పంత్‌.. వన్డేలు, టీ20ల్లో అంచనాలకు తగ్గట్టుగా రాణించలేకపోతున్నాడు. దూకుడుగా ఆడాల్సిన కీలక సమయంలోనూ చేతులెత్తేసి అందరినీ నిరాశపరుస్తూ విమర్శలపాలవుతున్నాడు. తాజాగా అతగాడు మరోసారి అభిమానులను నిరాశపరిచాడు. మూడు మ్యాచ్‌ల సిరీస్‌లో భాగంగా న్యూజిలాండ్‌తో జరుగుతున్న చివరి వన్డేలోనూ పేలవ ప్రదర్శనతో అందరికీ ఆగ్రహం తెప్పించాడు. 16 బాల్స్‌ ఆడిన పంత్‌ కేవలం 10 పరుగులు మాత్రమే చేసి పెవిలియన్‌ చేరాడు. దీంతో పంత్‌పై సోషల్‌ మీడియా వేదికగా విమర్శలు వెల్లువెత్తుతున్నాయి.

అవకాశాలు వచ్చినా సద్వినియోగం చేసుకోవడంలో మాత్రం అతను తడబాటుకు గురవుతున్నాడంటూ విమర్శిస్తున్నారు. వరుసగా విఫలమవుతున్న రిషబ్‌ పంత్‌కు అవకాశాలు ఇవ్వడంపై మాజీ క్రికెటర్లు, విశ్లేషకులు సైతం మండిపడుతున్నారు. పంత్‌కు ఇంకెన్ని అవకాశాలు ఇస్తారు..? అంటూ బీసీసీఐని ప్రశ్నిస్తున్నారు. పంత్‌ను పక్కన పెట్టేసి సంజూ శాంసన్‌, ఇషాన్‌ కిషన్‌కు అవకాశాలు ఇవ్వాలనే డిమాండ్లు వెల్లువెత్తుతున్నాయి.

