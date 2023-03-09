Australia Batting: ఆసీస్‌తో ఫోర్త్ టెస్ట్‌.. ట్రావిస్‌, ల‌బుషేన్ ఔట్‌

Australia Batting: ఆస్ట్రేలియా రెండు వికెట్లు కోల్పోయింది. ట్రావిస్ హెడ్‌, ల‌బుషేన్‌లు ఔట‌య్యారు. అశ్విన్‌, ష‌మీల‌కు ఆ వికెట్లు ద‌క్కాయి. టాస్ గెలిచిన ఆసీస్ ఫ‌స్ట్ బ్యాటింగ్ చేస్తోంది.

March 9, 2023 / 11:13 AM IST

అహ్మాదాబాద్‌: భార‌త్‌(India),ఆస్ట్రేలియా(Australia) మ‌ధ్య అహ్మాదాబాద్‌లో నాలుగ‌వ టెస్టు(Fourth Test) ప్రారంభ‌మైంది. తొలుత టాస్ గెలిచిన ఆస్ట్రేలియా ముందుగా బ్యాటింగ్ చేప‌ట్టింది. స్పిన్న‌ర్ అశ్విన్ (Ashwin)త‌న ఖాతాలో తొలి వికెట్ వేసుకున్నాడు. ఓపెన‌ర్ ట్రావిస్ హెడ్‌(Tavis Head)ను అత‌ను ఔట్ చేశాడు. 32 ర‌న్స్ చేసిన ట్రావిస్ క్యాచ్ ఔట‌య్యాడు. వ‌న్‌డౌన్‌లో వ‌చ్చిన ల‌బుషేన్‌ను ష‌మీ క్లీన్ బౌల్డ్ చేశాడు. క‌డ‌ప‌టి వార్త‌లు అందేస‌రికి ఆస్ట్రేలియా 23 ఓవ‌ర్ల‌లో రెండు వికెట్ల న‌ష్టానికి 73 ర‌న్స్ చేసింది.

అంత‌క‌ముందు భార‌త ప్ర‌ధాని మోదీ(PM Modi), ఆస్ట్రేలియా ప్ర‌ధాని ఆంథోనీ ఆల్బ‌నీస్‌(Anthony Albanese)లు నాలుగవ టెస్టును ప్రారంభించారు. మైదానంలో ప్ర‌త్యేక వాహ‌నంలో ఆ ఇద్ద‌రూ తిరిగారు. మ్యాచ్ ప్రారంభానికి ముందు ఇద్ద‌రు ప్ర‌ధానులు.. ఇరు జ‌ట్ల కెప్టెన్ల‌ను క‌లిశారు. స్మిత్‌, రోహిత్‌ల‌కు క్యాప్‌ల‌ను ప్ర‌జెంట్ చేశారు. ఓ గంట సేపు మ్యాచ్ వీక్షించిన త‌ర్వాత ఇద్ద‌రు ప్ర‌ధానులు స్టేడియం వ‌దిలి వెళ్లారు.

Incredible moments 👏👏 The Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modiji and the Honourable Prime Minister of Australia, Mr Anthony Albanese take a lap of honour at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad@narendramodi | @PMOIndia | #TeamIndia | #INDvAUS | @GCAMotera pic.twitter.com/OqvNFzG9MD — BCCI (@BCCI) March 9, 2023

A special welcome & special handshakes! 👏 The Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modiji and the Honourable Prime Minister of Australia, Mr Anthony Albanese meet #TeamIndia & Australia respectively. @narendramodi | @PMOIndia | #TeamIndia | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/kFZsEO1H12 — BCCI (@BCCI) March 9, 2023