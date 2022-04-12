which gates are called universal gates?

April 12, 2022 / 02:43 PM IST

1. What is the relation between the amplitudes of the electric and magnetic fields in free space for an electromagnetic wave?

2. What are the applications of microwaves?

3. Microwaves are used in Radars, Why?

4. Give uses of infrared rays?

5. What are Cathode rays?

6. What is work function?

7. Give examples of photosensitive substances? Why are they called so?

8. Write down Einstein’s photo electric equations?

9. Write down de-Broglie’s relation and explain the terms there in?

10. State Heisenberg’s uncertainty principle?

11. What is the n- type semi conductor? What are the majority and minority charge carriers in it?

12. What are the intrinsic and extri -nsic semiconductors?

13. What is the p- type semi conductor? What are the majority and minority charge carriers in it?

14. What is p-n junction diode? Define depletion layer?

15. What happens to the width of the depletion layer in a p – n junction diode when it is

i) forward biased and ii) reverse biased?

16. Which gates are called universal gates?

17. Write the truth tables of NAND gate. How does it differ from AND gate?

18. Mention the frequency range of speech signals?

19. What is sky wave propagation?

20. Mention the various parts of the ionosphere?

21. Define modulation. Why it is necessary?

22. Mention the basic methods of modulation?

23. Which type of communication is employed in mobile phones?

SAQS

1. A light ray passes through a prism of angle A in a position of minimum deviation. Obtain an expression for (a) the angle of incidence in terms of the angle of the prism and the angle of minimum deviation

(b) the angle of refraction in terms of the refractive index of the prism.

2. Define critical angle. Explain total internal reflection using a neat diagram.

3. Explain the formation of a mirage

4. Explain the formation of a rainbow.

5. What is the position of the object for a simple microscope? What is the maximum magnification of a simple microscope for a realistic focal length?

6. Does the principle of conservation of energy hold for interference and diffraction phenomena? Explain briefly?

7. State and explain Coulomb’s inverse square law in electricity?

8. Derive the equation for the couple acting on a electric dipole in a uniform electric field?

9. Derive an expression for the intensity of the electric field at a point on the axial of an electric dipole?

10. Derive an expression for the intensity of the electric field at a point on the equatorial plane of an electric dipole?

11. State Gauss’s law in Electrostatics and explain its importance

12. Derive an expression for the electric potential due to a point charge.

13. Derive an expression for the capacitance of a parallel plate capacitor.

14. Explain series combination of capacitors. Derive the formula for equivalent capacitance in each combination.

15. Explain parallel combination of capacitors. Derive the formula for equivalent capacitance in each combination.

16. State and explain Biot-Savart law.

17. State and explain Amper’s law?

18. Find the magnetic induction due to a long current carrying conductor?

19. Derive an expression for the magnetic induction at the centre of a current carrying Circular coil using Biot-savart law?

20. Derive an expression for the magnetic induction or magnetic field at a point on the axis of a current carrying circular coil using Biot-Savart law

21. Obtain an expression for the emf induced across a conductor which is moved in a uniform magnetic field which is perpendicular to the plane of motion.

22. Describe the ways in which Eddy currents are used to advantage.

23. Obtain an expression for the magnetic energy stored in a solenoid in terms of the magnetic field, area and length of the solenoid.

24. Derive an expression for potential and kinetic energy of an electron in any orbit of a hydrogen atom according to Bohr‘s atomic model.

25. State the basic postulates of Bohr’s theory of atomic spectra.

26. Explain the different types of spectral series

27. Write a short note on Debroglie‘s explanation of Bohr‘s second postulate of quantization?

28. What are n-type and p-type semi conductors?How is a semi condu -ctor junction formed?

29. Describe how a semi conductor diode is used as a half wave rectifier.

30. What is rectification? Explain the working of a full wave rectifier.

31. Explain the working of LED and what are its advantages over conventional incandescent low power lamps.?

LAQS

1. Explain the formation of stationary waves in stretched strings.

2. Explain the formation of stationary waves in an air column enclosed in open pipe. Derive the equations for the frequencies of the harmonics produced.

3. How are stationary waves formed in closed pipes? Explain the various modes of vibrations and obtain relations for their frequencies.

A closed organ pipe 70 cm long is sounded. If the velocity of sound is 331 m/s,what is the funda mental frequency of vibration of the air column ?

4. State Kirchhoff’s law for an electrical network. Using these laws deduce the condition for balance in a Wheatstone bridge.

5. State the working principle of potentiometer. Explain with the help of circuit diagram how the emf of two primary cells are com pared by using the potentiometer.

6. State the working principle of potentiometer. Explain with the help of circuit diagram how the potentiometer is used to determine the internal resistance of the given primary cell.

7. Explain the principle and working of a nuclear reactor with the help of a labeled diagram.If one microgram of 92U235 is completely destroyed in an atom bomb, how, much energy will be released?

538165