English (30 marks) content – 24 marks pedagogy – 6 marks

1 Parts of Speech 2. Tenses 3. Active & Passive Voice 4. Prepositions & Articles 5. Degrees of Comparison 6. Clauses 7 Verbs- Main Verbs- Auxiliary verbs 8 Adverbs- Types of Adverbs 9 Conjunction- coordinating conjunction-subordinating conjunction 10 Direct & Indirect Speech 11 Questions & Question tags 12 Types of sentences-Simple, compound & complex -synthesis of sentences 13 Phrases-uses of phrases. 14 Composition-letter writing -precise writing 15 Comprehension 16 Vocabulary- antonyms, synonyms & spellings 17 Meaning of idiomatic expressions 18 Correction of sentences 19 Sequencing of the sentences in the given paragraph 20 Error identification within a sentence.

IMPORTANT TENSES AND USAGES

The Present Tense

1. Present Simple Tense:

Usages:

Daily, Routine, Repeated Actions

Habitual Actions

Universal Truths

Fixed Time Table/schedules

In commentaries

Sayings and proverbs

Scientific Process

Eg: Rishi goes to office at 9 clock.

The bus arrives at 8 clock.

2.Present Continuous Tense

Sub+am/is/are+v1+ing

(present participle)

Usages:

On going actions in present

Near future actions

For a temporary routine

Eg: Chandu is going to college.

Gouthami is trying for a Job.

He is going to open an account.

Certain verbs which show ‘state’ or ‘cognition’ or ‘perception’ can’t generally be used in their- informs.

Agree, before, belong, care, concern, consider, doubt, forget, forgave, guess, hate, hear, love, like refuse, remember, taste, think, and want

3.Present Perfect Tense

sub+have/has+past participle (V3)

Usages:

Just completed actions

Eg:-Rishi has just gone out

The action which happened at an unspecified past time but its result is relevant now.

Eg: He has lost his keys (still

searching for keys)

We use this tense that something happened in the past time and is going on even now or till just now

Eg: They have learnt English for four week.

4.Present perfect continuous Tense

sub+have/has+been+V1+ing

(present participle) +..

The Present Perfect continuous tense shows that the actions has been happening over a period of time and continue in the present.

Eg: Prathyu has been writing a novel for 2 weeks.

Omkar has been doing his homework since morning.

Since: Point of time/beginning or starting time (Particular time /year)

Eg: since 7 clock, since1999…

For: period of time – duration

Eg: for 2 weeks, for 5 years…

II. The Past Tense

1.The Past Simple

Sub+ V2+…

Usages:

a. Repeated actions in the past.

Eg : We went to college every day.

b. completed actions in the past.

Eg: My sister completed p.g last year.

2.Past Continuous Tense

sub+was/were+V1+ing+..

Usages:

Continuous action at a given point of time in the past.

Eg: They were playing chess at 7.pm yesterday (a past point of time)

If two actions took place one after other in the past, longer action is written in past continuous and shorter action is written in past simple.

Frame: When/while past contin -uous,.. +past simple

Eg: While Feroz was going to school, he met his friend.

Past Perfect and Past Simple:

To refer to two earlier actions took place one after the other, first action is written in past perfect (Sub + had +V3) and later action is written in Past simple (Sub+V2)

Eg: When he reached the station, the train had already left.

The thief had escaped before the police arrived.

Future Simple Tense

Sub + shall / will +V1+….

It is used to express futurity and tentative actions.

Eg: Raghu will meet me tomorrow

Exercise

1. We can’t go out. It __________ (rain) now.

a. rains b. will rain c. rain closed d. is raining

2. Vegetables ____(sell) in the market

a. sell b. sold c. are sold d. will sell

3. Choose the grammatically correct sentence.

a. Rishi go to office at 9 clock

b. It is raining for two hours

c. He met with an accident, while he is crossing the road

d. Had I known of your arrival, I would have met you

4. Chandu ________ the Tajmahal

a. visited b. has visited

c. have visited d. had visited

5. Choose the incorrect sentence

a. Usually she closes all doors before going to bed.

b. English is spoken all over the world.

c. Does she believes in God?

d. If I were you, I would give up job.

6. All sentences are correct except

a. Shh! the baby is sleeping.

b.Apples are grown in Kashmir.

c.I wish I had a bike.

d.A ray of the sun do not pass through a wall.

Fill in the blanks with suitable forms of the verbs.

One day, my mother had made chapattis instead of rice. I _____( 7) at my place on the floor and _____ (8). With relish as she ____ (9.) out one fresh chapatti after another. Mothers always ___ (10) children unconditionally.

7. a sit b. sits c. sat d. is Sitting

8. a ate b. eats c. eat d. is eating

9. a roll b. rolled c. rolls d. is rolling

10. a loves b. love c. loved d. is loving

11. She never ____ (write) to me so I never ______ (know) about her.

a) is writing, is knowing

b) writes, knows

c) writes, know

d) write, know

12. Telugu ____(speak) all over Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

a) speaks b) speak c) is spoken d) spoke

13. Rishi ________ (act) in films since 2008

a) is acting b) acts c) has been acting d) act

14. Choose the grammatically correct sentence.

a) Don’t disturb me, I watch T. V.

b) He has visited Taj Mahal last year

c) She don’t speak English.

d) Chandu has visited the Red Fort.

15. Choose the grammatically incorrect sentence

a) She has been watching T.V since morning.

b) She has watched T.V since morning.

c) Does he play chess daily?

d) If I was a bird, I would fly in the sky

16. It is time, we _______ (start) working hard .

a) started b) start c) will start

d) will be started

