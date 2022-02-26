The main function of NABARD

February 27, 2022 / 02:24 AM IST

1) Cabinet has approved the continuation of the umbrella scheme Atmosphere & Climate Research-Modelling Observing Systems & Services (ACROSS) till which year?

A. 2023 B. 2026

C. 2024 D. 2027

2) India’s First ‘Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory Project’ is to come up in which of the following states?

A. Maharashtra B. Rajasthan

C. Assam D. Tripura

3) Recently, which one is the most powerful super computer of India has been installed reacently and commissioned by the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore.

A. Param Pravega

B. PARAM Brahma

C. PARAM Yukti

D. PARAM Sanganak

4) India was the largest recipient of remittances in 2020, as per the report, Migration and Development Brief released by the ??

A.World Bank. B. IMF.

C. Asian Development Bank

D. New Development Bank

5). India accounts for 11% of global death in road accidents: as per The report titled ‘Traffic Crash Injuries and Disabilities: The Burden on Indian Society’.is released by.?

A. NITI Aayog B. World Bank

C. NHAI D. NDB

6) Who is the head of RBI’s standing external advisory committee to evaluate applications for universal banks and small finance banks (SFBs)?

A. Usha Thorat

B. Raghuram Rajan

C. Nandan Nilekani

D. Shyamala Gopinath

7) Intensified Mission Indradhanush 4.0 launched by the Government of India pertains to ?

A. New Educational Policy

B. Construction of smart cities across the country

C. Immunization of children and pregnant women

D. Indias own search for the Earth-like planets in outer space

8) According to ITC trade map data 2021, worth how much amount of wheat did India export in 2020?

A. $ 100 million B. $ 143 million

C. $ 223 million D. $ 243 million

9) The main function of NABARD is to provide refinance for rural credit disbursement by the_______and other financial institutions as may be approved by the Reserve Bank of India. ?

A. Commercial Banks

B. The Regional Rural Banks

C. State Co-operative Banks and The Regional Rural Banks

D. None of The Above

10) Which among the following is suitable ground of complaint against banks to Banking Ombudsman ?

A. Any delay in payment of inward remittances or non payment of inward remittances

B. Any excessive delay or non – payment of collection of cheques, drafts, bills etc.

C. If any banking organization refuses to accept taxes or any delaying in accepting taxes

D. All of The Above

11) As per RBI, maximum of &&.. dividend can be paid by Banks from their profits in 2020-21, to remain resilient during the Covid 19 crisis?

A. 10% B. 50%

C. 75% D. 100%

12) As per Union Budget 2022-23, what is the new Alternate Minimum Tax (AMT) for Cooperative societies?

A. 10 per cent

B. 12.5 per cent

C. 15 per cent

D. 17.5 per cent

13) Which country has the highest digital readiness score, in the Salesforce Global Digital Skills Index?

A. USA B. India

C. China D. Germany

14) As per a recent Parliamentary Committee report, what is the proposed ‘guaranteed number of days of work’ in MGNREGA?

A. 90 B. 120

C. 150 D. 200

15) Which State tableau has been picked as ‘the best tableau’ among the 12 States/UTs which participated in the Republic Day parade on January 26, 2022.?

A. Karnataka B. Uttar Pradesh

C. Meghalaya D. Maharastra

16) Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has released a 5-year roadmap and Vision Document 2.0 for the electronics sector. The Vision Document 2.0 titled $300 bn Sustainable Electronics Manufacturing & Exports by ?

A. 2026 B. 2027

C. 2030 D. 2035

17) The government of India has merged the flame of the Amar Jawan Jyoti at Delhi’s India Gate with the flame at the adjoining National War Memorial on ————– , ahead of Republic Day. The ceremony was led by the Integrated Defence Staff chief, Air Marshal Balabadhra Radha Krishna.?

A. January 20, 2022

B. January 21, 2022

C. January 24, 2022

D. January 26, 2022

18) India’s First District Good Governance Index virtually launched by the Union Minister of Home and Cooperation Amit Shah, for 20 districts of.?

A. Maharastra

B. Uttar Pradesh

C. Jammu and Kashmir

D. Goa

19) Which of the following organizations recently (in Feb’22) gave approval for BSE Ltd to trade electronic gold receipts (EGR) in spot bullion exchange platform?

A. IRDAI B. SEBI

C. NABARD D. RBI

20) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared to mark &&&&&&&&. as ‘National Start-up Day’, during a week-long event Celebrating Innovation Ecosystem as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.?

A. 16th January

B.19th January

C. 21th January

D. 22nd January

21) —————navies of countries undertook naval exercises CHIRU-2Q22 in the Gulf of Oman, aimed at deepening practical cooperation among the navies of the three countries.

A. Russia, Chinese and Saudi Arabia

B. India, Chinese and Iran

C. Russian, Chinese and Iran

D. The UAE,Oman and Pakistan

22) The Reserve Bank of India will observe ————- as Financial Literacy week 2022. To propagate financial education messages on a particular theme across the country. The theme of Financial Literacy week 2022 is: Go Digital, Go Secure. ?

A. February 01-05, 2022

B. February 07-11, 2022

C. February 14-18, 2022

D. February 21-25, 2022

23) Which Payments bank has been categorised as a scheduled bank by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the second schedule of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

A. Airtel Payments Bank

B. Jio Payments Bank

C. Paytm Payments Bank

D. India Post payments Bank.

24) As per SBI Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara, National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) or bad bank and IndiaDebt Resolution Company Ltd (IDRCL) are ready to commence operations inFY 2022. A total of 38 Non-Performing Asset (NPA) accounts worth Rs 82,845 crore have been identified to be transferred to NARCL initially. In the phase I of The current financial year, what is the worth of Initial NPA’s ?

A. 10 NPA’s worth 30,155 cr.

B. 15 NPA’s worth 50,000 cr

C. 20 NPA’s worth 65,500 cr.

D. 30 NPA’s worth 70,000 cr.

25) State Bank of India (SBI) has issued ———– Formosa bonds and listed the issuance on India INX GIFT IFSC. The lender is the first Indian entity to raise money through Formosa Bond, which is a bond issued in Taiwan.?

A. $100 million

B. $200 million

C. $250 million

D. $300 million

Answers

1-C, 2-D, 3-A, 4-A, 5-B, 6-D, 7-C, 8-D, 9-C, 10-D, 11-B, 12-C, 13-B, 14-C, 15-B, 16-A, 17-B, 18-C, 19-B, 20-A, 21-C, 22-C, 23-A, 24-B, 25-D

469521