Who is the new Chairperson of SEBI?

(1)NASA on March 1st launched GOES-T, its purpose is? (c)

a. 5G technology

b. Helping to Army

c. Tracking hazardous weather

d. Tracking the Corona virus

infected patients

Explanation: The satellite named, GOES-T was successfully launched by NASA. It is the third in a series of four next-generation weather satellites, Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES), from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida on March 01, 2022. GOES-T will be used by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to forecast weather and hazardous environmental conditions in the Western Hemisphere

(2)Name the first Indian to be awarded Boltzmann medal? (a)

a. Deepak Dhar

b. Satish Reddy

c. RamanaPatnaik

d. SudhakarPathak

Explanation: Prof. Deepak Dhar, the Emeritus Professor at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune (IISER Pune) has been awarded the prestigious Boltzmann Medal for the year 2022. Prof Dhar is the first Indian to be awarded the Boltzmann Medal, for his contribution in the field of ‘Statistical Physics

(3)India’s first e-waste eco-park is to come up at? (c)

a. Indore

b. Ahmedabad

c. Delhi

d. Thiruvananthapuram

Explanation: The Delhi Government has planned to set up India’s first e-waste eco-park to handle increasing e-waste. The park is proposed to be built in Narela industrial area in New Delhi, across 20 acres area. The park will recycle and re-manufacture e-waste in a safe and scientific manner

(4)Which of the following is true? (b)

a. 20% FDI’s are allowed in LIC through approved route

b. 20% FDI’s are allowed in LIC through Automatic route

c. 49% FDI’s are allowed in LIC through Automatic route

d. 49% FDI’s are allowed in LIC through Approved route

Explanation: The Union Cabinet has approved an amendment to the FDI Policy to allow foreign direct investment (FDI) up to 20 percent under the automatic route in Life Insurance Corporation (LIC). This comes ahead of IPO of LIC. Prior to this, there was no limit was prescribed for foreign investment in LIC. The FDI ceiling for LIC has now been made at par with that of public sector banks

(5)Who is the new Chairperson of SEBI? (d)

a. Pradheepthi sinha

b. Usha Mehta

c. Rajeev Salve

d. Madhabi Puri

Explanation: MadhabiPuri Buch has been appointed as the new chairperson of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). She is the first woman to head the securities market regulator. She has been appointed for a period of three years with effect from March 01, 2022. She is a former whole-time member of Sebi

(6)31st Southeast Asian Games to be held in&? (c)

a. India b. Philippines

c. Vietnam d. Malaysia

Explanation: The 31st Southeast Asian Games will be held in Vietnam from May 12 to 23, 2022. It is the biggest sporting event of Southeast Asia and is a biennial event. The event was originally scheduled to take place in November 2021 however it was postponed due to the Covid pandemic

(7)UngalilOruvan (One among you) is the autobiography of&? (b)

a. RajniKanth

b. MK Stalin

c. PinnariVijayan

d. PaneerSelvam

Explanation: Ungalil Oruvan, meaning one among you is the auto biography of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. This is the first part of the autobiography that contains his early life experiences. Stalin is the president of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party

(8)India’s first ambulance for street animals has been launched in? (d)

a. Bangalore b. Pune

c. Puri d. Chennai

Explanation: India’s first ambulance for street animals has been launched in Chennai. It has been started by the Blue Cross of India in collaboration with the international animal welfare organization Four Paw. The Stray Animal Care programme will be a hospital on wheels with an on-board veterinarian to provide on-site treatment to injured and sick street animals

(9)Operation Ganga is&? (c)

a. Protecting Ganga and its

tributaries

b. Cleaning Ganga river, by the end

of this year

c. Evacuating Indians from Ukraine

d. Providing Ganga water, in all

temples in India

Explanation: India has launched an evacuation mission named Operation Ganga to evacuate Indian nationals from Ukraine due to the Russia-Ukraine tension. Due to the ongoing tension between Ukraine and Russia, Ukraine has been declared as a no-fly zone by the authorities for the safety and security of the nations. Due to this many Indian nationals were left stranded in Ukraine

(10) International Moonsoon Project office was launched at? (a)

a. Pune b. Bhuvaneshwar

c. Visakhapatnam d. Jaipur

Explanation: The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences, Dr.Jitendra Singh launched the International Monsoons Project Office (IMPO) at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune through virtual mode on the occasion of National Science Day on February 28, 2022. The IITM, Pune is an institution under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Govt of India

(11) National Science day is celebrated on? (d)

a. February 25th b. February 26th

c. February 27th d. February 28th

Explanation: The National Science Day is celebrated on 28 February each year in India to spread the message about the importance of science in the daily life of the people. Theme for 2022 ‘Integrated Approach in S&T for Sustainable Future.The day also commemorates the discovery of Raman effect.

(12) ‘T+1’ is in news in recent times, it is related to? (c)

a. Missiles b. Environment

c. Stock market d. Satellite orbits

Explanation: From February 25, 2022, India has become the second country after China to implement T+1 stock settlement mechanism in a phased manner.T means the trade/transaction day i.e. the day on which stock is brought/sold. and here T+1 means that the actual stock settlement will happen on next day i.e +1 day

(13)Which is the first multilateral agency to open office in Gift city? (d)

a. ADB b. AIIB

c. IMF d. NDB

Explanation: New Development Bank (NDB) will become the first multilateral agency to open an office in the Gujarat International Finance Tech City (Gift).New Development Bank (NDB) has received the approval for the same and will open the office in May 2022 in GIFT City. NDB was set up by the BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa). Headquarters- Shanghai, China

(14)Mirabai Chanu is associated with which sport? (b)

a. Cricket b. Weight lifting

c. Tennis d. Foot Ball

Explanation: Indian weightlifter and 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver-medallist MirabaiChanu has won the gold medal in the 55kg weight category at the Singapore Weightlifting International 2022 on February 25, 2022.

(15) In order to address cyber-attack in Asia pacific region, IBM has launched cyber security hub in which of the following city? (c)

a. Singapore b. Hyderabad

c. Bangalore d. Phnompenh

Explanation: The International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) has announced the launch of its new cybersecurity hub based in India, to address the growing threat of cyberattacks in Asia Pacific (APAC) region. The multi-million dollar IBM Security Command Center will be located at IBM office in Bengaluru in Karnataka. It is first of its kind facility in the region

