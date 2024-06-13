Apps:
Follow us on:
Home National Rajnath Singh Takes Charge As The Defence Minister

Rajnath Singh | దేశ రక్షణే మా ప్రాధాన్యత.. కేంద్ర రక్షణ మంత్రిగా రాజ్‌నాథ్‌ సింగ్‌ బాధ్యతలు

Rajnath Singh | కేంద్ర రక్షణ శాఖ మంత్రి (Defence Minister)గా వరుసగా రెండోసారి రాజ్‌నాథ్‌ సింగ్‌ (Rajnath Singh) బాధ్యతలు చేపట్టారు (takes charge).

Rajnath Singh | దేశ రక్షణే మా ప్రాధాన్యత.. కేంద్ర రక్షణ మంత్రిగా రాజ్‌నాథ్‌ సింగ్‌ బాధ్యతలు

Rajnath Singh | కేంద్ర రక్షణ శాఖ మంత్రి (Defence Minister)గా వరుసగా రెండోసారి రాజ్‌నాథ్‌ సింగ్‌ (Rajnath Singh) బాధ్యతలు చేపట్టారు (takes charge). గురువారం ఉదయం సౌత్‌ బ్లాక్‌ వద్దకు చేరుకున్న రాజ్‌నాథ్‌కు అధికారులు పుష్పగుచ్ఛం ఇచ్చి స్వాగతం పలికారు. అనంతరం తన ఛాంబర్‌లో రక్షణ మంత్రిగా అధికారికంగా బాధ్యతలు స్వీకరించారు.

ఈ సందర్భంగా రాజ్‌నాథ్‌ మాట్లాడారు. ప్రధాన మంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోదీ మరోసారి తనకు రక్షణ మంత్రిత్వ శాఖ బాధ్యతలను కేటాయించినట్లు చెప్పారు. ఇందుకు ప్రధానికి రాజ్‌నాథ్‌ కృతజ్ఞతలు తెలిపారు. ‘మా ప్రాధాన్యతలు ఒకే విధంగా ఉంటాయి… అదే దేశ రక్షణ. బలమైన, ఆత్మనిర్భర్‌ భారత్‌ను అభివృద్ధి చేయాలనుకుంటున్నాం. ఇప్పటి వరకూ 21,000 కోట్ల రూపాయలకు పైగా రక్షణ పరికరాలను ఎగుమతి చేశాం. రాబోయే ఐదేళ్లలో ఈ సంఖ్యను రూ. 50,000 కోట్లకు తీసుకెళ్లడం మా లక్ష్యం’ అని రాజ్‌నాథ్‌ తెలిపారు.

Also Read..

Ice Cream | కోన్‌ ఐస్‌క్రీమ్‌లో మనిషి వేలు.. ముంబై వైద్యుడికి ఊహించని అనుభవం

Chandrababu | ప్రజా పాలన ప్రారంభమైంది.. ప్రక్షాళన తిరుమల నుంచే : చంద్రబాబు

NEET | నీట్‌ పరీక్షలో 1563 మంది విద్యార్థుల గ్రేస్‌ మార్కులు రద్దు.. సుప్రీంకు తెలిపిన కేంద్రం

Read Today's Latest National News and Telugu News

RELATED ARTICLES

తాజా వార్తలు

ట్రెండింగ్ వార్తలు