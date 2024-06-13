June 13, 2024 / 01:28 PM IST

Rajnath Singh | కేంద్ర రక్షణ శాఖ మంత్రి (Defence Minister)గా వరుసగా రెండోసారి రాజ్‌నాథ్‌ సింగ్‌ (Rajnath Singh) బాధ్యతలు చేపట్టారు (takes charge). గురువారం ఉదయం సౌత్‌ బ్లాక్‌ వద్దకు చేరుకున్న రాజ్‌నాథ్‌కు అధికారులు పుష్పగుచ్ఛం ఇచ్చి స్వాగతం పలికారు. అనంతరం తన ఛాంబర్‌లో రక్షణ మంత్రిగా అధికారికంగా బాధ్యతలు స్వీకరించారు.

ఈ సందర్భంగా రాజ్‌నాథ్‌ మాట్లాడారు. ప్రధాన మంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోదీ మరోసారి తనకు రక్షణ మంత్రిత్వ శాఖ బాధ్యతలను కేటాయించినట్లు చెప్పారు. ఇందుకు ప్రధానికి రాజ్‌నాథ్‌ కృతజ్ఞతలు తెలిపారు. ‘మా ప్రాధాన్యతలు ఒకే విధంగా ఉంటాయి… అదే దేశ రక్షణ. బలమైన, ఆత్మనిర్భర్‌ భారత్‌ను అభివృద్ధి చేయాలనుకుంటున్నాం. ఇప్పటి వరకూ 21,000 కోట్ల రూపాయలకు పైగా రక్షణ పరికరాలను ఎగుమతి చేశాం. రాబోయే ఐదేళ్లలో ఈ సంఖ్యను రూ. 50,000 కోట్లకు తీసుకెళ్లడం మా లక్ష్యం’ అని రాజ్‌నాథ్‌ తెలిపారు.

#WATCH | Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says “PM Modi has given me the responsibility of the Defence Ministry again. Our priorities will be the same, the protection of the country. We want to develop a strong and ‘Aatmanirbhar’ Bharat. We want to become self-reliant on… pic.twitter.com/jmwSrglJWE

— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2024