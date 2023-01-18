Apps:
Follow us on:
Home National Light Rain Expected In Delhi Ncr Tomorrow Several Flights Six Trains Delayed Due To Fog

ఢిల్లీని వణికిస్తున్న తీవ్రమైన చలి.. పలు రైల్లు, విమానాలు రద్దు

ఢిల్లీని వణికిస్తున్న తీవ్రమైన చలి.. పలు రైల్లు, విమానాలు రద్దు

న్యూ ఢిల్లీ: ఉత్తర భారతం చలి తీవ్రతకు వణికిపోతోంది. గత కొన్ని రోజులుగా ఉష్ణోగ్రతలు గణనీయంగా పడిపోవడంతో ఢిల్లీ వాసులు చలికి అల్లాడిపోతున్నారు. చలికితోడు భారీగా మంచు కురుస్తుండటంతో ఇండ్ల నుంచి బయటకు రాలేని పరిస్థితి నెలకొంది. నిరాశ్రయుల పరిస్థితి మరింత దారుణంగా మారింది. ఉండేందుకు గూడులేక తీవ్ర ఇబ్బందులు పడుతున్నారు. అధికారులు ఏర్పాటు చేసిన షెల్టర్లలో దలదాచుకుంటున్నారు. తీవ్రమైన చలికి తట్టుకోలేక ప్రజలు చలిమంటలు వేసుకుని ఉపశమనం పొందుతున్నారు. మరోవైపు గురువారం దేశరాజధాని ఢిల్లీలో చిరుజల్లులు పడే అవకాశం ఉందని భారత వాతావరణ శాఖ(ఐఎండీ) తెలిపింది.

బుధవారం ఉదయం ఢిల్లీలోని సఫ్దర్‌జంగ్‌ ప్రాంతంలో ఉష్ణోగ్రతలు 2.6 డిగ్రీల సెల్సియస్‌గా, లోధి రోడ్డులో 2.2 డిగ్రీల సెల్సియస్‌గా నమోదయ్యాయి. మరోవైపు ఢిల్లీ పరిసరాల్లో దట్టంగా అలముకొన్న పొగమంచు కారణంగా రోడ్డు, విమాన, రైలు మార్గాల ప్రయాణాలకు తీవ్ర ఆటంకం ఏర్పడుతోంది. పొగమంచు కారణంగా విజిబిలిటీ తక్కువగా ఉండటంతో పలు రైల్లు ఆలస్యంగా నడుస్తున్నట్లు రైల్వే అధికారులు వెల్లడించారు. విమానాలు సైతం ఆలస్యంగా నడుస్తున్నట్లు విమానాశ్రయ అధికారులు వెల్లడించారు.

Also Read:

RELATED ARTICLES

తాజా వార్తలు

ట్రెండింగ్ వార్తలు