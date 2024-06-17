Apps:
Kanchanjunga Express | పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్‌ రాష్ట్రంలో ఘోర రైలు ప్రమాదం సంభవించింది. సిలిగురి (Siliguri)లో కాంచనజంగా ఎక్స్‌ప్రెస్‌ (Kanchanjunga Express) రైలు ప్రమాదానికి గురైంది.

Kanchanjunga Express | పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్‌ రాష్ట్రంలో ఘోర రైలు ప్రమాదం సంభవించింది. సిలిగురి (Siliguri)లో కాంచనజంగా ఎక్స్‌ప్రెస్‌ (Kanchanjunga Express) రైలు ప్రమాదానికి గురైంది. రైలు న్యూ జల్‌పైగురి (New Jalpaiguri) స్టేషన్‌ నుంచి కోల్‌కతాలోని సీల్దా స్టేషన్‌కు వెళ్తుండగా వెనుక నుంచి గూడ్స్‌ రైలు (goods train) ఢీ కొట్టింది. ఈ ప్రమాదంలో ప్రాణ నష్టానికి సంబంధించి ఇప్పటి వరకూ ఎలాంటి సమాచారం లేదు.

మరోవైపు రైలు ప్రమాద ఘటనపై బెంగాల్‌ ముఖ్యమంత్రి మమతా బెనర్జీ (Mamata Banerjee) స్పందించారు. కాంచనజంగా ఎక్స్‌ప్రెస్‌ను గూడ్స్‌ రైలు ఢీ కొట్టినట్లు చెప్పారు. ఈ ఘటన షాక్‌కు గురి చేసిందన్నారు. వైద్యులు, అంబులెన్స్‌లు, విపత్తు బృందాలు వెంటనే ఘటనాస్థలికి చేరుకుని యుద్ధప్రాతిపదికన సహాయ చర్యలు ప్రారంభించినట్లు ఎక్స్‌ వేదికగా తెలిపారు.

