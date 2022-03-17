SFI ఓ ఉగ్రవాద సంస్థ.. నిషేధం విధించండి: కాంగ్రెస్‌ ఎంపీ డిమాండ్‌

న్యూఢిల్లీ: సీపీఎంకు చెందిన స్టూడెంట్ ఫెడరేషన్ ఆఫ్ ఇండియా (SFI) రాష్ట్రంలో ఓ ఉగ్రవాద సంస్థలా మారిందని, దానిపై వెంటనే నిషేధం విధించాలని కేరళ కాంగ్రెస్ ఎంపీ హిబి ఎడెన్ లోక్సభలో డిమాండ్ చేశారు. లోక్సభ సమావేశాల్లో భాగంగా జీరో అవర్లో మాట్లాడిన ఆయన.. కేరళలో ఎస్ఎఫ్ఐని నిషేధించాలని, దానిని ఉగ్రవాద సంస్థగా ప్రకటించాలని ప్రభుత్వానికి కోరారు. కాలేజీల్లో గూండాయిజం చేసేలా సీపీఎం తన విద్యార్థి నాయకులను ప్రోత్సహిస్తున్నదని, వారు సహవిద్యార్థులపై వారు ఘోరమైన నేరాలకు పాల్పడుతున్నారని చెప్పారు. ఈ విషయంలో కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వం జోక్యం చేసుకోవాలని విజ్ఞప్తి చేశారు.
Ban the SFI in Kerala and declare it as a terrorist organization. @cpimspeak encourages its student leaders to behave like goondas inside colleges and commit heinous crimes against fellow students.
Urging intervention from the Central Govt in this matter.@IYC @INCIndia @nsui pic.twitter.com/lZWg9fRkmG
— Hibi Eden (@HibiEden) March 16, 2022
ఈనెల 15న తిరువనంతపురంలోని ప్రభుత్వ న్యాయ కళాశాలలో కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీకి అనుబంధంగా పనిచేస్తున్న కేరళ స్టుడెంట్స్ యూనియన్ (KSU) నాయకురాలిపై ఎస్ఎఫ్ఐ కార్యకర్తలు దాడి చేశారు. దీంతో ఆమెతోపాటు మరో ముగ్గురు తీవ్రంగా గాయపడ్డారు. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో ఎస్ఎఫ్ఐపై నిషేధం విధించాలని ఎంపీ హిబి ఎడెన్ డిమాండ్ చేశారు.
We storgly condemn the attack on Trivandrum Law College KSU Unit President Safna and other KSU activists by SFI goons.
SFI must erase the words "Independence, Democracy & Socialism" from their flag and replace it with "Goondaism, Terror & Fascism".#SFITerror #CPMTerror pic.twitter.com/tJl4HOwW9g
— NSUI (@nsui) March 16, 2022