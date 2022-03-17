SFI ఓ ఉగ్రవాద సంస్థ.. నిషేధం విధించండి: కాంగ్రెస్‌ ఎంపీ డిమాండ్‌

March 17, 2022 / 01:06 PM IST

న్యూఢిల్లీ: సీపీఎంకు చెందిన స్టూడెంట్‌ ఫెడరేషన్‌ ఆఫ్‌ ఇండియా (SFI) రాష్ట్రంలో ఓ ఉగ్రవాద సంస్థలా మారిందని, దానిపై వెంటనే నిషేధం విధించాలని కేరళ కాంగ్రెస్‌ ఎంపీ హిబి ఎడెన్‌ లోక్‌సభలో డిమాండ్‌ చేశారు. లోక్‌సభ సమావేశాల్లో భాగంగా జీరో అవర్‌లో మాట్లాడిన ఆయన.. కేరళలో ఎస్‌ఎఫ్‌ఐని నిషేధించాలని, దానిని ఉగ్రవాద సంస్థగా ప్రకటించాలని ప్రభుత్వానికి కోరారు. కాలేజీల్లో గూండాయిజం చేసేలా సీపీఎం తన విద్యార్థి నాయకులను ప్రోత్సహిస్తున్నదని, వారు సహవిద్యార్థులపై వారు ఘోరమైన నేరాలకు పాల్పడుతున్నారని చెప్పారు. ఈ విషయంలో కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వం జోక్యం చేసుకోవాలని విజ్ఞప్తి చేశారు.

Ban the SFI in Kerala and declare it as a terrorist organization. @cpimspeak encourages its student leaders to behave like goondas inside colleges and commit heinous crimes against fellow students.

Urging intervention from the Central Govt in this matter.@IYC @INCIndia @nsui pic.twitter.com/lZWg9fRkmG

— Hibi Eden (@HibiEden) March 16, 2022