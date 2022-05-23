Apps:
ఢిల్లీలో భారీ వాన, ఈదురుగాలులు.. నిలిచిన విద్యుత్‌

న్యూఢిల్లీ: దేశ రాజధాని ఢిల్లీని (Delhi) ఈదురుగాలులతో కూడిన భారీ వర్షం ముంచెత్తింది. సోమవారం తెల్లవారుజుము నుంచే ఢిల్లీ, దాని పరిసర ప్రాంతాల్లో భారీగా వర్షం కురుస్తున్నది. దీనికి ఈదురు గాలులు తోడవడంతో రోడ్లపై చెట్లు విరిగిపడిపోయాయి. చాలా ప్రాంతాల్లో కరెంటు సరఫరా నిలిచిపోయింది. అదేవిధంగా విమానాల రాకపోకలకు అంతరాయం ఏర్పడింది.

ప్రయాణికులు ఎప్పటికప్పుడు తమ విమానాల గురించిన సమాచారాన్ని తెలుసుకోవాలని, సంబంధిత సంస్థల అధికారులతో టచ్‌లో ఉండాలని ఇందిరాగాంధీ అంతర్జాతీయ విమానాశ్రయ అధికారులు ప్రయాణికులకు సూచించారు. వానతోపాటు బలమైన గాలులు వీస్తుండటంతో విమానాలు ఆలస్యంగా నడుస్తాయని జెట్‌ఎయిర్‌వేస్‌ వెల్లడించింది.

ఢిల్లీ, ఎన్సీఆర్‌ పరిధిలోని లోని డెహట్‌, హిండన్‌ ఏఎఫ్‌ స్టేషన్‌, బహదూర్‌గఢ్‌, ఘజియాబాద్‌, ఇందిరాపురం, ఛప్‌రౌలా, నోయిడా, దాద్రి, గ్రేటర్‌ నోయిడా గురుగ్రామ్‌ ప్రాంతాల్లో గంటకు 60 నుంచి 90 కిలోమీటర్ల వేగంతో గాలులు వీస్తాయని భారత వాతావరణ శాఖ (IMD) ప్రకటించింది. మరో రెండు గంటలపాటు వాతావరణం ఇలాగే ఉంటుందని వెల్లడించింది.

