ఢిల్లీలో భారీ వాన, ఈదురుగాలులు.. నిలిచిన విద్యుత్‌

Huge Storm In Delhi Power Blackout In Parts Of The National Capital

May 23, 2022 / 07:44 AM IST

న్యూఢిల్లీ: దేశ రాజధాని ఢిల్లీని (Delhi) ఈదురుగాలులతో కూడిన భారీ వర్షం ముంచెత్తింది. సోమవారం తెల్లవారుజుము నుంచే ఢిల్లీ, దాని పరిసర ప్రాంతాల్లో భారీగా వర్షం కురుస్తున్నది. దీనికి ఈదురు గాలులు తోడవడంతో రోడ్లపై చెట్లు విరిగిపడిపోయాయి. చాలా ప్రాంతాల్లో కరెంటు సరఫరా నిలిచిపోయింది. అదేవిధంగా విమానాల రాకపోకలకు అంతరాయం ఏర్పడింది.

#WATCH | An uprooted tree blocks road near Delhi Cantonment area following strong winds and rain, as parts of National Capital receive rainfall. pic.twitter.com/xLtnV8r3I8 — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022

ప్రయాణికులు ఎప్పటికప్పుడు తమ విమానాల గురించిన సమాచారాన్ని తెలుసుకోవాలని, సంబంధిత సంస్థల అధికారులతో టచ్‌లో ఉండాలని ఇందిరాగాంధీ అంతర్జాతీయ విమానాశ్రయ అధికారులు ప్రయాణికులకు సూచించారు. వానతోపాటు బలమైన గాలులు వీస్తుండటంతో విమానాలు ఆలస్యంగా నడుస్తాయని జెట్‌ఎయిర్‌వేస్‌ వెల్లడించింది.

Due to bad weather, flight operations at @DelhiAirport are affected. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information. #BadWeather #Rain — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) May 23, 2022

ఢిల్లీ, ఎన్సీఆర్‌ పరిధిలోని లోని డెహట్‌, హిండన్‌ ఏఎఫ్‌ స్టేషన్‌, బహదూర్‌గఢ్‌, ఘజియాబాద్‌, ఇందిరాపురం, ఛప్‌రౌలా, నోయిడా, దాద్రి, గ్రేటర్‌ నోయిడా గురుగ్రామ్‌ ప్రాంతాల్లో గంటకు 60 నుంచి 90 కిలోమీటర్ల వేగంతో గాలులు వీస్తాయని భారత వాతావరణ శాఖ (IMD) ప్రకటించింది. మరో రెండు గంటలపాటు వాతావరణం ఇలాగే ఉంటుందని వెల్లడించింది.

Thundershower with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 60-90 Km/h would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 23, 2022

