Earthquake | అస్సాం, అండమాన్‌ నికోబార్‌ దీవుల్లో స్వల్ప భూకంపం..

అస్సాం (Assam), అండమాన్‌ నికోబార్‌ దీవుల్లో (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) స్వల్ప భూకంపం (Earthquake) వచ్చింది. సోమవారం ఉదయం 8.03 గంటలకు అస్సాంలోని సోనిట్‌పుర్‌లో (Sonitpur) భూమి కంపించింది.

గువాహటి/పోర్ట్‌బ్లేయిర్‌: అస్సాం (Assam), అండమాన్‌ నికోబార్‌ దీవుల్లో (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) స్వల్ప భూకంపం (Earthquake) వచ్చింది. సోమవారం ఉదయం 8.03 గంటలకు అస్సాంలోని సోనిట్‌పుర్‌లో (Sonitpur) భూమి కంపించింది. దీని తీవ్రత 4.4గా నమోదయిందని నేషనల్‌ సెంటర్‌ ఫర్‌ సీస్మోలజీ (NCS) తెలిపింది. భూఅంతర్భాగంలో 15 కిలోమీటర్ల లోతులో కదలికలు చోటుచేసుకున్నాయని వెల్లడించింది. దీనివల్ల ఎలాంటి నష్టమూ జరగలేదని అధికారులు చెప్పారు.

ఇక అండమాన్‌ నికోబార్‌ దీవుల్లో ఉదయం 7.48 గంటలకు భూమి కంపించిందని ఎన్‌సీఎస్‌ వెల్లడించింది. దీని తీవ్రత 4.8గా నమోదయిందని తెలిపింది. డిగ్లిపూర్‌ (Diglipur)కు 137 కిలోమీటర్ల దూరంలో భూకంప కేంద్రం ఉన్నదని వెల్లడించింది. భూమి పొరల్లో 70 కిలోమీటర్ల లోతులో ప్రకంపణలు చోటుచేసుకున్నాయని చెప్పింది.

