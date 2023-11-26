Earthquake | హర్యానా, అస్సాంలో స్వల్పంగా కంపించిన భూమి.. 3.0 తీవ్రత

November 26, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST

సోనిపట్‌: హర్యానాలోని సోనిపట్‌లో (Sonipat) స్వల్ప భూకంపం వచ్చింది. ఆదివారం ఉదయం 4 గంటలకు సోనిపట్‌లో భూమి కంపించింది (Earthquake). దీని తీవ్రత 3.0గా నమోదయిందని నేషనల్‌ సెంటర్‌ ఫర్‌ సీస్మోలజీ తెలిపింది. భూ అంతర్భాగంలో 5 కిలోమీటర్ల లోతులో కదలికలు సంభవించాయని వెల్లడించింది. భూకంపం వల్ల నష్టానికి సంబంధించిన వివరాలు ఇంకా తెలియరాలేదని అధికారులు వెల్లడించారు.

అస్సాంలోని దర్రాంగ్‌లో (Darrang) కూడా భూమి కంపించింది. ఉదయం 7.36 గంటలకు 3.0 తీవ్రతతో భూకంపం వచ్చిందని ఎన్‌సీఎస్‌ తెలిపింది. 22 కిలోమీటర్ల లోతులో కదలికలు చోటుచేసుకున్నాయని వెల్లడించింది.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.0, Occurred on 26-11-2023, 07:36:47 IST, Lat: 26.49 & Long: 92.08, Depth: 22 Km ,Location: Darrang, Assam, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/LbfWPkksvj@Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia @KirenRijiju @Indiametdept @Ravi_MoES pic.twitter.com/d4dmg1LH51

