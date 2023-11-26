Earthquake | హర్యానా, అస్సాంలో స్వల్పంగా కంపించిన భూమి.. 3.0 తీవ్రత

Apps:
హర్యానాలోని సోనిపట్‌లో (Sonipat) స్వల్ప భూకంపం వచ్చింది. ఆదివారం ఉదయం 4 గంటలకు సోనిపట్‌లో భూమి కంపించింది (Earthquake).

సోనిపట్‌: హర్యానాలోని సోనిపట్‌లో (Sonipat) స్వల్ప భూకంపం వచ్చింది. ఆదివారం ఉదయం 4 గంటలకు సోనిపట్‌లో భూమి కంపించింది (Earthquake). దీని తీవ్రత 3.0గా నమోదయిందని నేషనల్‌ సెంటర్‌ ఫర్‌ సీస్మోలజీ తెలిపింది. భూ అంతర్భాగంలో 5 కిలోమీటర్ల లోతులో కదలికలు సంభవించాయని వెల్లడించింది. భూకంపం వల్ల నష్టానికి సంబంధించిన వివరాలు ఇంకా తెలియరాలేదని అధికారులు వెల్లడించారు.

అస్సాంలోని దర్రాంగ్‌లో (Darrang) కూడా భూమి కంపించింది. ఉదయం 7.36 గంటలకు 3.0 తీవ్రతతో భూకంపం వచ్చిందని ఎన్‌సీఎస్‌ తెలిపింది. 22 కిలోమీటర్ల లోతులో కదలికలు చోటుచేసుకున్నాయని వెల్లడించింది.

కాగా, ఈ నెల 15న ఫరీదాబాద్‌లో 3.1 తీవ్రతతో భూమి కంపించిన విషయం తెలిసిందే. అదేవిధంగా అక్టోబర్‌ 3న నేపాల్‌లో 6.2 తీవ్రతతో భారీ భూకంపం వచ్చింది. దీంతో ఢిల్లీ, పంజాబ్‌, హర్యానా, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్‌తోపాటు ఉత్తర భారతంలోని పలు ప్రాంతాల్లో ప్రకంపణలు వచ్చాయి.

