Delhi Continues To Reel Under Cold Wave Thick Layer Of Fog Covered

ఇంకా చలి గుప్పిట్లోనే ఢిల్లీ..

January 7, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST

న్యూఢిల్లీ: దేశ రాజధాని ఢిల్లీ ఇంకా చలి గుప్పిట్లోనే ఉన్నది. చల్లని గాలులతో ప్రజలు వణికిపోతున్నారు. వరుసగా మూడో రోజూ అతితక్కువ ఉష్ణోగ్రతలు నమోదయ్యాయి. శనివారం ఉదయం ఢిల్లీలోని లోధీ రోడ్డులో 2 డిగ్రీల సెల్సీయస్‌ ఉష్ణోగ్రతలు రికార్డయ్యాయి. ఇక సఫ్దర్‌గంజ్‌లో 2.2 డిగ్రీలు, పాలెంలో 5 డిగ్రీల సెల్సీయస్‌ రికార్డయింది. నగరంపై దట్టంగా పొగమంచు కమ్మేయడంతో వాహనదారులు ఇబ్బంది పడుతున్నారు. ఢిల్లీ ఎన్సీఆర్‌లో ఈ నెల 11 వరకు ఇదే విధంగా వాతావరణం ఉంటుందని, చల్లని గాలులు కొనసాగుతాయని వాతావరణ శాఖ వెల్లడించింది.

Delhi | Severe cold wave and fog conditions continue to prevail in the national capital. Visuals from Akshardham pic.twitter.com/nxEqDnCmac — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2023

తీవ్రమైన చలిగాలులు, దట్టమైన పొగమంచు కారణంగా విజబిలిటీ చాలా తక్కువగా ఉంది. దూరంలోని వాహనాలు కనిపించలేని పరిస్థితి నెలకొంది. దీంతో రోడ్డు, రైలు, విమాన మార్గాల్లోని రాకపోకపలై తీవ్ర ప్రభావం పడుతోంది. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో ఢిల్లీ నుంచి వెళ్లాల్సిన 34 దేశీయ విమానాలు ఆలస్యంగా బయలుదేరనున్నాయని ఇందిరాగాంధీ అంతర్జాతీయ విమాశ్రయ అధికారులు ప్రకటించారు. అదేవిధంగా ఢిల్లీకి రావాల్సిన 12 విమానాలు ఆలస్యంగా రానున్నాయని తెలిపారు. 32 రైళ్లు ఆలస్యంగా నడుస్తున్నాయని నార్తర్న్‌ రైల్వే తెలిపింది.

Around 34 domestic departure flights from Delhi airport delayed due to bad weather and other related issues. Over 12 arrival flights are delayed at the airport from different destinations. (Representational image) pic.twitter.com/lhRptWFq8S — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2023

32 trains running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog, as per the latest information on 7th January. pic.twitter.com/yD5eQnCpGe — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2023