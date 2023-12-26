Apps:
Follow us on:
Home National Cpim Leader Brinda Karat Says Her Party Will Not Attend The Pran Pratishtha Ceremony Of Ram Temple In Ayodhya

Ram Temple: అయోధ్య ప్రాణ ప్ర‌తిష్ట‌కు వెళ్ల‌డం లేదు: సీపీఎం నేత బృందా కార‌త్‌

Ram Temple: అయోధ్య‌లో శ్రీ రామ‌జ‌న్మ‌భూమి ఆల‌యాన్ని జ‌న‌వ‌రి 22వ తేదీన ఓపెన్ చేయ‌నున్నారు. అ ప్రాణ‌ప్ర‌తిష్ట‌కు వెళ్ల‌డం లేద‌ని సీపీఎం నేత బృందా కార‌త్ తెలిపారు. మ‌త‌ప‌ర‌మైన విశ్వాసాల‌ను గౌర‌విస్తామ‌ని, కానీ మ‌త సంబంధ‌మైన అంశాల‌ను రాజ‌కీయం చేయ‌డం స‌రికాదు అని కార‌త్ తెలిపారు.

Ram Temple: అయోధ్య ప్రాణ ప్ర‌తిష్ట‌కు వెళ్ల‌డం లేదు: సీపీఎం నేత బృందా కార‌త్‌

న్యూఢిల్లీ: జ‌న‌వ‌రి 22వ తేదీన అయోధ్య‌లో రామాల‌యాన్ని(Ram Temple) ఓపెన్ చేయ‌నున్న విష‌యం తెలిసిందే. ఆ రోజున అక్క‌డ ప్రాణ ప్ర‌తిష్ట కార్య‌క్ర‌మాన్ని నిర్వ‌హించ‌నున్నారు. అయితే త‌మ పార్టీ త‌ర‌పున ఆ కార్య‌క్ర‌మానికి ఎవ‌రూ వెళ్ల‌డం లేద‌ని సీపీఐ నేత బృందా కార‌త్ తెలిపారు. మ‌త‌ప‌ర‌మైన విశ్వాసాల‌ను గౌర‌విస్తామ‌ని, కానీ మ‌త సంబంధ‌మైన అంశాన్ని రాజ‌కీయం చేస్తున్నార‌ని, ఇది స‌రైన విధానం కాదు అని బృందా కార‌త్ తెలిపారు.

Also Read:

RELATED ARTICLES

తాజా వార్తలు

ట్రెండింగ్ వార్తలు