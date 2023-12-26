న్యూఢిల్లీ: జనవరి 22వ తేదీన అయోధ్యలో రామాలయాన్ని(Ram Temple) ఓపెన్ చేయనున్న విషయం తెలిసిందే. ఆ రోజున అక్కడ ప్రాణ ప్రతిష్ట కార్యక్రమాన్ని నిర్వహించనున్నారు. అయితే తమ పార్టీ తరపున ఆ కార్యక్రమానికి ఎవరూ వెళ్లడం లేదని సీపీఐ నేత బృందా కారత్ తెలిపారు. మతపరమైన విశ్వాసాలను గౌరవిస్తామని, కానీ మత సంబంధమైన అంశాన్ని రాజకీయం చేస్తున్నారని, ఇది సరైన విధానం కాదు అని బృందా కారత్ తెలిపారు.
#WATCH | Delhi: CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat says, “Our party will not attend the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya…We respect the religious beliefs but they are connecting a religious programme with politics…This is the politicization of a religious… pic.twitter.com/K7EoNZnhxL
— ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2023