Chiranjeevi | భారత్‌ బలమైన ఆర్థిక శక్తిగా మారేందుకు పునాది వేసిన వ్యక్తి పీవీ : చిరంజీవి

February 9, 2024 / 04:30 PM IST

Chiranjeevi | తెలంగాణ ముద్దుబిడ్డ, మాజీ ప్రధానమంత్రి పీవీ న‌ర్సింహారావు (PV Narasimha Rao)కు దేశ అత్యున్నత పౌర పురస్కారం భార‌త‌ర‌త్న (Bharat Ratna) వరించడం పట్ల పద్మవిభూషణ్, టాలీవుడ్‌ మెగా స్టార్‌ చిరంజీవి (Chiranjeevi ) హర్షం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. దేశానికి ఆయన చేసిన సేవలను కొనియాడారు.

నిజమైన దార్శనికుడు, పండితుడు, బహుభాషావేత్త, గొప్ప రాజనీతిజ్ఞుడైన తెలుగు బిడ్డ పీవీ నర్సింహారావుకు భారతరత్న రావడం తెలుగు వారందరికీ గర్వకారణమన్నారు. పీవీ దేశంలో విప్లవాత్మక ఆర్థిక సంస్కరణలు ప్రవేశపెట్టడం ద్వారా ఆధునిక భారతదేశాన్ని మార్చేశారని అన్నారు. భారత్ బలమైన ఆర్థిక శక్తిగా మారేందుకు పునాది వేసిన వ్యక్తి పీవీ అని కొనియాడారు. పీవీకి కేంద్రం ‘భారతరత్న’ ప్రకటించడం.. తెలుగువారికే కాదు భారతీయులందరికీ సంతోషకరమైన విషయం అంటూ చిరంజీవి ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు. పీవీతోపాటు ఎంఎస్‌ స్వామినాథన్‌, చరణ్‌ సింగ్‌లకు కూడా భారతరత్న వరించడం పట్ల కూడా చిరు సంతోషం వ్యక్తం చేశారు.

A true visionary, scholar, polyglot, great statesman, pride of All Telugus , someone whose vision has transformed modern India by ushering in revolutionary economic reforms and laid the foundation for India to become an economic powerhouse, former Prime Minister Late Shri.PV… pic.twitter.com/hMnvCIFy6g

One of the greatest agricultural scientists the world has ever seen and someone who singularly put India on the path of green revolution & food security, Shri.M.S. Swamynathan & another stalwart and leader who tirelessly worked for the welfare of farmers, Former Prime Minister…

— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 9, 2024