Chiranjeevi | భారత్‌ బలమైన ఆర్థిక శక్తిగా మారేందుకు పునాది వేసిన వ్యక్తి పీవీ : చిరంజీవి

Chiranjeevi | తెలంగాణ ముద్దుబిడ్డ, మాజీ ప్రధానమంత్రి పీవీ న‌ర్సింహారావు (PV Narasimha Rao)కు దేశ అత్యున్నత పౌర పురస్కారం భార‌త‌ర‌త్న (Bharat Ratna) వరించడం పట్ల పద్మవిభూషణ్, టాలీవుడ్‌ మెగా స్టార్‌ చిరంజీవి (Chiranjeevi ) హర్షం వ్యక్తం చేశారు.

Chiranjeevi | తెలంగాణ ముద్దుబిడ్డ, మాజీ ప్రధానమంత్రి పీవీ న‌ర్సింహారావు (PV Narasimha Rao)కు దేశ అత్యున్నత పౌర పురస్కారం భార‌త‌ర‌త్న (Bharat Ratna) వరించడం పట్ల పద్మవిభూషణ్, టాలీవుడ్‌ మెగా స్టార్‌ చిరంజీవి (Chiranjeevi ) హర్షం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. దేశానికి ఆయన చేసిన సేవలను కొనియాడారు.

నిజమైన దార్శనికుడు, పండితుడు, బహుభాషావేత్త, గొప్ప రాజనీతిజ్ఞుడైన తెలుగు బిడ్డ పీవీ నర్సింహారావుకు భారతరత్న రావడం తెలుగు వారందరికీ గర్వకారణమన్నారు. పీవీ దేశంలో విప్లవాత్మక ఆర్థిక సంస్కరణలు ప్రవేశపెట్టడం ద్వారా ఆధునిక భారతదేశాన్ని మార్చేశారని అన్నారు. భారత్ బలమైన ఆర్థిక శక్తిగా మారేందుకు పునాది వేసిన వ్యక్తి పీవీ అని కొనియాడారు. పీవీకి కేంద్రం ‘భారతరత్న’ ప్రకటించడం.. తెలుగువారికే కాదు భారతీయులందరికీ సంతోషకరమైన విషయం అంటూ చిరంజీవి ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు. పీవీతోపాటు ఎంఎస్‌ స్వామినాథన్‌, చరణ్‌ సింగ్‌లకు కూడా భారతరత్న వరించడం పట్ల కూడా చిరు సంతోషం వ్యక్తం చేశారు.

