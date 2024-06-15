Apps:
Uttarakhand: ఉత్త‌రాఖండ్‌లో టెంపో వాహ‌నంలో లోయ‌లో ప‌డింది. రుద్ర‌ప్ర‌యాగ్‌లోని బ‌ద్రీనాథ్ వ‌ద్ద ఈ ఘ‌ట‌న జ‌రిగింది. ఆ టెంపోలో 17 మంది ప్ర‌యాణికులు ఉన్నారు. ఇద్ద‌రు గాయ‌ప‌డ్డ వ్య‌క్తుల్ని ర‌క్షించారు.

డెహ్రాడూన్‌: ఉత్త‌రాఖండ్‌(Uttarakhand)లో ఘోర ప్ర‌మాదం జ‌రిగింది. ఛార్‌థామ్ యాత్రికుల‌తో వెళ్తున్న ఓ టెంపో వాహ‌నం.. లోయ‌లో ప‌డింది. రుద్ర‌ప్రయాగ్‌లోని బద్రీనాథ్ హైవే వ‌ద్ద ఉన్న లోయ‌లో టెంపో ప‌డింది. ఆ వాహ‌నంలో 17 మంది ప్ర‌యాణికులు ఉన్నారు. ఎస్డీఆర్ఎప్‌, పోలీసులు రెస్క్యూ ఆప‌రేష‌న్ చేప‌ట్టారు. ఇద్ద‌రు గాయ‌ప‌డ్డ వ్య‌క్తుల్ని ఆస్ప‌త్రిలో చికిత్స‌కు పంపించారు.

