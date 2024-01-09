Apps:
White House | అమెరికా అధ్యక్ష భవనం గేటుపైకి దూసుకెళ్లిన కారు.. వ్యక్తి అరెస్ట్‌

White House | అమెరికా అధ్యక్ష (US President) భవనం శ్వేత సౌధం (White House) వద్ద ప్రమాదం చోటు చేసుకుంది. అధ్యక్ష భవనం గేటుపైకి ఓ కారు వేగంగా దూసుకెళ్లింది.

White House | అమెరికా అధ్యక్ష (US President) భవనం శ్వేత సౌధం (White House) వద్ద ప్రమాదం చోటు చేసుకుంది. అధ్యక్ష భవనం గేటుపైకి ఓ కారు వేగంగా దూసుకెళ్లింది. సోమవారం సాయంత్రం 6 గంటల సమయంలో ఈ ప్రమాదం జరిగినట్లు యూఎస్‌ సీక్రెట్‌ సర్వీస్‌ (Secret Service) పేర్కొంది.

ఈ ఘటనతో అప్రమత్తమైన భద్రతా సిబ్బంది సదరు కారు డ్రైవర్‌ను అదుపులోకి తీసుకున్నారు. ప్రమాద సమయంలో అధ్యక్షుడు బైడెన్‌ (Joe Biden) శ్వేత సౌధం లేరు. ఈ మేరకు పోలీసులు కేసు నమోదు చేసుకున్నారు. ఈ ఘటన ఉద్దేశపూర్వకంగా చేసిందా.. లేక ట్రాఫిక్‌ ఎక్కువగా ఉండటం వల్ల ఇలా జరిగిందా అనే కోణంలో దర్యాప్తు చేస్తున్నట్లు అధికారులు వెల్లడించారు.

