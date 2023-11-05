Apps:
Nepal Earthquake | నేపాల్‌లో మరోసారి భూకంపం.. అయోధ్యలోనూ కంపించిన భూమి

హిమాలయ దేశం నేపాల్‌లో (Nepal) వరుస భూకంపాలతో (Earthquake) వణికిపోతున్నది. శుక్రవారం రాత్రి భారీ భూకంపం రాగా, శనివారం మధ్యాహ్నం కూడా భూమి కంపించింది. ఆదివారం తెల్లవారుజామున మరోసారి ప్రకంపణలు వచ్చాయి.

కఠ్మండూ: హిమాలయ దేశం నేపాల్‌లో (Nepal) వరుస భూకంపాలతో (Earthquake) వణికిపోతున్నది. శుక్రవారం రాత్రి భారీ భూకంపం రాగా, శనివారం మధ్యాహ్నం కూడా భూమి కంపించింది. ఆదివారం తెల్లవారుజామున మరోసారి ప్రకంపణలు వచ్చాయి. ఉదయం 4.38 గంటలకు రాజధాని కఠ్మండూలో (Kathmandu) భూమి కంపించింది. దీని తీవ్రత 3.6గా నమోదయిందని నేషనల్‌ సెంటర్‌ ఫర్‌ సీస్మోలజీ (NCS) తెలిపింది. భూ అంతర్భాగంలో 10 కిలోమీటర్ల లోతులో కదలికలు సంభవించాయని వెల్లడించింది. కఠ్మండూకు 169 కిలోమీటర్ల దూరంలో భూకంప కేంద్రం ఉందని పేర్కొంది.

అంతకు ముందు భారత్‌లోని ఉత్తరప్రదేశ్‌లో (Uttar Pradesh) ఉన్న అయోధ్యలో (Ayodhya) కూడా భూమి కంపించింది. ఆదివారం వేకువజామున 1.07 గంటలకు భూకంపం వచ్చింది. దీని తీవ్రత 3.6గా నమోదయిందని ఎన్‌సీఎస్‌ తెలిపింది.

అదేవిధంగా అఫ్ఘానిస్థాన్‌లోని (Afghanistan) ఫైజాబాద్‌లో (Fayzabad) కూడా భూమి కంపించింది. ఆదివారం తెల్లవారుజామున 1.25 గంటలకు ఫైజాబాద్‌లో 4.5 తీవ్రతతో భూమి కంపించింది.

కాగా, శుక్రవారం రాత్రి 11.32 గంటలకు నేపాల్‌లోని జాజర్‌కోట్‌ (Jajarkot)లో 6.4 తీవ్రతతో భూమి కంపించింది. దీంతో 157 మంది మరణించగా, డజన్ల కొద్ది జనాలు గాయపడ్డారు. భారీగా ఇండ్లు నేలమట్టమయ్యాయి. వంల కొద్ది ఇండ్లు ధ్వంసమైన విషయం తెలిసిందే.

