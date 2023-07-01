Kenya | బస్టాప్‌లో వేచిఉన్నవారిపైకి దూసుకెళ్లిన లారీ.. 48 మంది దుర్మరణం

July 1, 2023 / 08:33 AM IST

నైరోబీ: పశ్చిమ కెన్యాలోని (Kenya) లోండియానిలో (Londiani) ఉన్న రిఫ్ట్‌ వ్యాలీలో ఘోర రోడ్డు ప్రమాదం జరిగింది. కెరిచో-నకురు (Nakuru -Kisumu highway) మధ్య హైవేపై బస్‌స్టాప్‌లో వేచిఉన్నవారితోపాటు చిరు వ్యాపారులపైకి ఓ లారీ (Lorry) దూసుకెళ్లింది. దీంతో 48 మంది అక్కడికక్కడే మృతిచెందారు. మరో 30 మందికి తీవ్రంగా గాయపడ్డారు. సమాచారం అందుకున్న పోలీసులు, సంబంధిత విభాగాల అధికారులు సహాయకచర్యలు చేపట్టారు. క్షతగాత్రులను దవాఖానకు తరలించారు.

ధ్వంసమైన వాహన శకలాల కింద మరికొంత మంది చిక్కుకొని ఉన్నారని పోలీసులు తెలిపారు. వర్షం కురుస్తుండటంతో సహాయక చర్యల్లో అంతరాయం కలిందన్నారు. కాగా, ప్రమాద ఘటనపై కెన్యా అధ్యక్షుడు విలియం రూటో (William Samoei Ruto) దిగ్భ్రాంతి వ్యక్తంచేశారు. మృతుల కుటుంబాలకు ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి తెలిపారు. ప్రమాదానికి గల కారణాలను గుర్తించేందుకు దర్యాప్తు చేపడటామని రవాణా మంత్రి కిప్‌చుంబా ట్విట్టర్‌ ద్వారా వెల్లడించారు.

At least 48 people were killed in a road accident in Londiani, western Kenya, when a lorry carrying a shipping container veered off the road and ploughed into several vehicles https://t.co/ipnnRfTMWd pic.twitter.com/Em695Kwuy5 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 30, 2023

The country mourns with the families who have lost loved ones in a horrific road accident in Londiani, Kericho County. It is distressing that some of the fatalities are young people with a promising future and business people who were on their daily chores. We pray for the… — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) June 30, 2023

Statement on the Londiani crash A fatal road traffic crash occurred this evening at the Londiani Junction, in the Nakuru -Kisumu highway . Rescue efforts are underway involving officers from various agencies of national and county governments, elected leaders, the Redcross… — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) June 30, 2023