Home International 10 Killed After Massive Fuel Tanker Explosion In South Africa

పేలిన గ్యాస్‌ ట్యాంకర్‌.. 10 మంది దుర్మరణం

జొహన్నెస్‌బర్గ్‌‌: దక్షిణాఫ్రికాలోని బోక్స్‌బర్గ్‌ పట్టణంలో ఘోర ప్రమాదం జరిగింది. జొహెన్నెస్‌బర్గ్‌కు తూర్పున ఉన్న బోక్స్‌బర్గ్‌లో గ్యాస్‌ ట్యాంకర్‌ పేలిపోయింది. దీంతో పది మంది దుర్మరణం చెందారు. మరో 40 మంది తీవ్రంగా గాయపడ్డారు. ఎక్కు తక్కువగా ఉన్న ఓ రైల్వే బ్రిడ్జి కింది నుంచి వెళ్లిన గ్యాస్‌ ట్యాంకర్‌.. అందులో ఇరుక్కుపోయింది. ఈ క్రమంలో ఒత్తిడి అధికమవడంతో ఒక్కసారిగా పేలిపోయింది. దీంతో బిడ్జి పూర్తిగా ధ్వంసమయింది.

పేలుడు వల్ల పక్కనే ఉన్న దవాఖాన, రెండు ఇండ్లు దెబ్బతిన్నాయని అధికారులు తెలిపారు. హాస్పిటళ్లో ఉన్న రోగులను ఇతర దవాఖానలకు తరలించామన్నారు. ట్యాంకర్‌లో 60 వేల లీటర్ల ఎల్పీజీ గ్యాస్‌ ఉందని వెల్లడించారు. ఉదయం 6.30 గంటల సమయంలో ప్రమాదం జరగడంతో భారీ ప్రాణనష్టం తప్పిందన్నారు.

 

