పేలిన గ్యాస్‌ ట్యాంకర్‌.. 10 మంది దుర్మరణం

December 25, 2022 / 08:32 AM IST

జొహన్నెస్‌బర్గ్‌‌: దక్షిణాఫ్రికాలోని బోక్స్‌బర్గ్‌ పట్టణంలో ఘోర ప్రమాదం జరిగింది. జొహెన్నెస్‌బర్గ్‌కు తూర్పున ఉన్న బోక్స్‌బర్గ్‌లో గ్యాస్‌ ట్యాంకర్‌ పేలిపోయింది. దీంతో పది మంది దుర్మరణం చెందారు. మరో 40 మంది తీవ్రంగా గాయపడ్డారు. ఎక్కు తక్కువగా ఉన్న ఓ రైల్వే బ్రిడ్జి కింది నుంచి వెళ్లిన గ్యాస్‌ ట్యాంకర్‌.. అందులో ఇరుక్కుపోయింది. ఈ క్రమంలో ఒత్తిడి అధికమవడంతో ఒక్కసారిగా పేలిపోయింది. దీంతో బిడ్జి పూర్తిగా ధ్వంసమయింది.

పేలుడు వల్ల పక్కనే ఉన్న దవాఖాన, రెండు ఇండ్లు దెబ్బతిన్నాయని అధికారులు తెలిపారు. హాస్పిటళ్లో ఉన్న రోగులను ఇతర దవాఖానలకు తరలించామన్నారు. ట్యాంకర్‌లో 60 వేల లీటర్ల ఎల్పీజీ గ్యాస్‌ ఉందని వెల్లడించారు. ఉదయం 6.30 గంటల సమయంలో ప్రమాదం జరగడంతో భారీ ప్రాణనష్టం తప్పిందన్నారు.

#BREAKING: Several people killed, others seriously injured in LP gas tank explosion in Boksburg, South Africapic.twitter.com/yI5n60BIDV — I.E.N. (@BreakingIEN) December 24, 2022

A truck carrying a gas tank couldn't fit into a low level bridge in Boksburg, South Africa. The level of the bridge compressed the gas tank which caused gas leakage and led to an explosion. Multiple people have been injured and others have sadly passed. 💔#BoksburgExplosion pic.twitter.com/qdH4ll4RQP — Sage 🍀 (@mashilo_masego) December 24, 2022

The #BoksburgExplosion💔💔💔

Those pictures are traumatising…😭Condolences to families of the firefighters and civilians who have lost their lives in this tragedy. pic.twitter.com/byQYdj7dKh — 𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐢 (@Brown_Mushai) December 24, 2022