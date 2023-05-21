Hyderabad | ఫుడ్‌ డెలివరీకి వెళితే తరిమిన కుక్క.. భయంతో మూడో అంతస్తు నుంచి దూకిన యువకుడు..!

Apps:
Hyderabad | హైదరాబాద్‌ రాయదుర్గం పంచవటి కాలనీలో ఆదివారం దారుణ ఘటన చోటు చేసుకున్నది. ఫుడ్‌ డెలివరీ కోసం వెళ్లిన ఓ డెలివరీ బాయ్‌పైకి డాబర్‌మెన్‌ జాతికి చెందిన కుక్క దూసుకువచ్చింది. దాంతో సదరు డెలివరీ బాయ్‌ భయంతో మూడో అంతస్తు నుంచి కిందకు దూకాడు. విషయాన్ని గమనించిన పలువురు వెంటనే సదరు యువకుడిని ఆసుపత్రికి తరలించి చికిత్స అందిస్తున్నారు. ప్రస్తుతం డెలివరీ బాయ్‌ ఆరోగ్య పరిస్థితి, వివరాలు తెలియాల్సి ఉంది. మరో వైపు ఉదయం సైతం మణికొండలోనూ అమెజాన్‌ డెలివరీ బాయ్‌పైకి కుక్క దూసుకువచ్చింది. తృటిలో సదరు యువకుడు ప్రాణాలతో బయటపడగా.. గాయాలతో ఆసుపత్రిలో చికిత్స పొందుతున్నాడు.

