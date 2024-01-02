Madhuri Dixit | సిద్ధి వినాయకుని సన్నిధిలో మాధురీ దీక్షిత్‌.. భర్తతో కలిసి గణనాథుని దర్శనం

January 2, 2024 / 01:44 PM IST

Madhuri Dixit: అందాల నటి మాధురీ దీక్షిత్‌ మంగళవారం ఉదయం సిద్ధి వినాయకుని ఆలయంలో తళుక్కున మెరిసింది. తన భర్త డాక్టర్‌ శ్రీరామ్‌ మాధవ్‌తో కలిసి మహారాష్ట్ర రాజధాని ముంబైలోని సిద్ధి వినాయకుని సన్నిధికి వచ్చింది. దంపతులిద్దరూ గణనాథుని దర్శించుకుని ప్రత్యేక పూజలు చేశారు. దాంతో ఆలయంలో అభిమానుల సందడి నెలకొంది.

తాను గణపతి బప్పా దర్శనం కోసం ఇక్కడికి వచ్చానని మాధురీ దీక్షిత్‌ చెప్పింది. తన సినిమా ‘పంచక్‌’ విడుదలవుతున్నదని తెలిపింది. అందరూ ‘పంచక్‌’ సినిమా చూడాలని కోరింది. సినిమా మరాఠీ భాషలో ఉన్నా సబ్‌టైటిల్స్‌ ఉంటాయని నవ్వుతూ చెప్పింది. మాధురీ దీక్షిత్‌ దంపతుల దైవ దర్శనానికి సంబంధించిన దృశ్యాలను కింది వీడియోలో చూడవచ్చు.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Actor Madhuri Dixit along with her husband Dr Sriram Madhav Nene visited and offered prayers at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/DbnIdpdIpv

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Actor Madhuri Dixit says “I came here to take blessings from Ganpati Bappa. My movie ‘Panchak’ is getting released. I urge people to watch the film. It is in Marathi but there are subtitles too…” pic.twitter.com/rGh45OJOHp

— ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2024