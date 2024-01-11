Ram Pothineni Special Calender Revealed By His Fans

Ram Pothineni | దేవదాసు టు స్కంద‌.. డబుల్‌ ఇస్మార్ట్‌గా రామ్‌ 18 ఇయర్స్ జర్నీ

Ram Pothineni | 2006లో వైవీఎస్ చౌదరి దర్శకత్వంలో వచ్చిన దేవదాసు (Devadasu) సినిమాతో సిల్వర్ స్రీన్‌పై హీరోగా మెరిశాడు రామ్‌ పోతినేని (Ram Pothineni). ఆ తర్వాత జగడం, రెడీ, కందిరీగ, మస్కా, ఒంగోలు గిత్త, నేను శైలజ, ఉన్నది ఒకటే జందగీ సినిమాలతో ఎనర్జిటిక్‌ హీరోగా ఫేం సంపాదించుకున్నాడు.

January 11, 2024 / 06:11 PM IST

Ram Pothineni | 2006లో వచ్చిన దేవదాసు (Devadasu) సినిమాతో సిల్వర్ స్రీన్‌పై హీరోగా మెరిశాడు రామ్‌ పోతినేని (Ram Pothineni). వైవీఎస్ చౌదరి దర్శకత్వంలో తెరకెక్కిన ఈ చిత్రం రామ్‌కు ఎంట్రీతోనే సూపర్ బ్రేక్ అందించింది. ఆ తర్వాత జగడం, రెడీ, కందిరీగ, మస్కా, ఒంగోలు గిత్త, నేను శైలజ, ఉన్నది ఒకటే జందగీ సినిమాలతో ఎనర్జిటిక్‌ హీరోగా ఫేం సంపాదించుకున్నాడు. పూరీ జగన్నాథ్‌ డైరెక్షన్‌లో తెరకెక్కిన ఇస్మార్ట్‌ శంకర్‌తో ఇండస్ట్రీ రికార్డులను బద్దలు కొట్టాడు. ప్రస్తుతం డబుల్‌ ఇస్మార్ట్‌ సినిమాతో బిజీగా ఉన్నాడు.

గతేడాది స్కంద సినిమాతో ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకొచ్చిన రామ్‌ తెలుగు ఫిలిం ఇండస్ట్రీ (Telugu film industry)లో 18 సంవత్సరాలు సక్సెస్‌ఫుల్‌ జర్నీని పూర్తి చేసుకున్నాడు. ఈ సందర్భంగా అభిమానులు, మూవీ లవర్స్‌ రామ్‌కు శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలియజేస్తున్నారు. ఎనర్జిటిక్‌ స్టార్‌ సినిమా ప్రయాణాన్ని తెలియజేస్తూ.. అభిమానులు ప్రత్యేకంగా రూపొందించిన క్యాలెండర్‌ను రామ్‌తో లాంఛ్ చేయించారు. ఇప్పుడీ ఫొటోలు నెట్టింట వైరల్ అవుతున్నాయి. రామ్‌ మరిన్ని సినిమాలతో వినోదాన్ని అందిస్తూ తన జర్నీ కొనసాగించాలని అభిమానులు ఆకాంక్షిస్తున్నారు.

హై ఆక్టేన్ యాక్షన్‌ ఎంటర్‌టైనర్‌గా వస్తోన్న డబుల్‌ ఇస్మార్ట్‌ చిత్రాన్ని పూరీ కనెక్ట్స్ బ్యానర్‌ తెరకెక్కిస్తోంది. రామ్‌ స్టైలిష్‌ గాగుల్స్‌ పెట్టుకొని గన్స్‌ మధ్య స్టైలిష్‌గా ఉన్న డబుల్‌ ఇస్మార్ట్‌ లుక్‌ను విడుదల చేయగా.. ఇప్పటికే నెట్టింట హల్ చల్ చేస్తోంది. డబుల్ ఇస్మార్ట్‌ మార్చి 8న ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా తెలుగు, తమిళం, హిందీ, కన్నడ, మలయాళ భాషల్లో గ్రాండ్‌ విడుదల కానుంది. రామ్‌ మరోవైపు పాపులర్ బ్యానర్‌ పీపుల్ మీడియా ఫ్యాక్టరీలో కూడా ఓ సినిమాకు గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్ ఇచ్చాడు. ఈ చిత్రంలో సప్త సాగరాలు ధాటి ఫేం రుక్మిణి వసంత్‌ హీరోయిన్‌గా మెరువబోతుందని వార్తలు వస్తుండగా.. దీనిపై మేకర్స్ నుంచి క్లారిటీ రావాల్సి ఉంది.

