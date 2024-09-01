September 1, 2024 / 01:46 PM IST

NBK 50 in TFI | టాలీవుడ్ సీనియర్ న‌టుడు నందమూరి బాలకృష్ణ నటుడిగా నేడు 50 ఏళ్లు పూర్తి చేసుకున్నాడు. ఈ సంద‌ర్భంగా ఆయ‌న‌కు సినీ ప్ర‌ముఖులు శుభాకాంక్ష‌లు తెలుపుతున్నారు. తాజాగా తమిళ సూప‌ర్ స్టార్ ర‌జ‌నీ కాంత్ కూడా బాల‌య్య‌కు శుభాకాంక్ష‌లు తెలుపుతూ.. ఎక్స్ వేదిక‌గా పోస్ట్ పెట్టాడు.

యాక్షన్ కింగ్.. కలెక్షన్ కింగ్.. డైలాగ్ డెలివరీ కింగ్.. నా లవ్లీ బ్రదర్ బాలయ్య సినీ పరిశ్రమలో 50 ఏళ్లు పూర్తి చేసుకుని న‌టుడిగా ఇంకా ముందుకు కొన‌సాగుతున్నాడు. ఇది గొప్ప విజయం. అతనికి నా హృదయపూర్వక అభినందనలు. అత‌డు ఆయురారోగ్యాలతో ప్రశాంతంగా, ఆనందంగా జీవించాలని కోరుకుంటున్నా. గాడ్ బ్లెస్ అంటూ ర‌జ‌నీకాంత్ రాసుకోచ్చాడు.

Action King!Collection King!Dialogue Delivery King! My lovely brother Balayya has completed 50yrs in the cinema industry and still going strong. A great achievement! My hearty congratulations to him and I wish him peace of mind, good health and happiness all his life. God Bless.

— Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) September 1, 2024