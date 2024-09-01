Apps:
Home Cinema Rajinikanth Congratulates Action King Balakrishna As He Marks 50 Years In Cinema

NBK 50 in TFI | బాలకృష్ణ 50 ఏళ్ల సినీ ప్రస్థానం.. నా లవ్లీ బ్రదర్ అంటూ ర‌జ‌నీకాంత్ స్పెష‌ల్ పోస్ట్

NBK 50 in TFI | టాలీవుడ్ సీనియర్ న‌టుడు నందమూరి బాలకృష్ణ నటుడిగా నేడు 50 ఏళ్లు పూర్తి చేసుకున్నాడు. ఈ సంద‌ర్భంగా ఆయ‌న‌కు సినీ ప్ర‌ముఖులు శుభాకాంక్ష‌లు తెలుపుతున్నారు. తాజాగా తమిళ సూప‌ర్ స్టార్ ర‌జ‌నీ కాంత్ కూడా బాల‌య్య‌కు శుభాకాంక్ష‌లు తెలుపుతూ.. ఎక్స్ వేదిక‌గా పోస్ట్ పెట్టాడు.

యాక్షన్ కింగ్.. కలెక్షన్ కింగ్.. డైలాగ్ డెలివరీ కింగ్.. నా లవ్లీ బ్రదర్ బాలయ్య సినీ పరిశ్రమలో 50 ఏళ్లు పూర్తి చేసుకుని న‌టుడిగా ఇంకా ముందుకు కొన‌సాగుతున్నాడు. ఇది గొప్ప విజయం. అతనికి నా హృదయపూర్వక అభినందనలు. అత‌డు ఆయురారోగ్యాలతో ప్రశాంతంగా, ఆనందంగా జీవించాలని కోరుకుంటున్నా. గాడ్ బ్లెస్ అంటూ ర‌జ‌నీకాంత్ రాసుకోచ్చాడు.

