Mohanlal | మలైకోటై వాలిబన్ టీం ప్లాన్ అదిరింది.. గ్లోబల్‌ మార్కెట్‌పై మోహన్‌ లాల్‌ ఫోకస్‌

Mohanlal | మలయాళ హీరో మోహన్‌ లాల్‌ (Mohanlal) నటిస్తున్న తాజా చిత్రం మలైకోటై వాలిబన్ (Malaikottai Valiban). లిజో జోష్‌ పెల్లిస్సెరీ డైరెక్ట్ చేస్తున్న ఈ మూవీ రిపబ్లిక్ డే కానుకగా జనవరి 25న థియేటర్లలో గ్రాండ్‌గా విడుదల కానుంది. మోహన్‌లాల్‌ మరోసారి ఈ సినిమాతో గ్లోబల్‌ మార్కెట్‌ వద్ద తమ స్టామినా ఏంటో చూపించాలనుకుంటున్నట్టు తాజా ప్రమోషనల్ యాక్టివిటీస్‌తో అర్థమవుతోంది.

January 23, 2024 / 04:59 PM IST

Mohanlal | మలయాళ హీరో మోహన్‌ లాల్‌ (Mohanlal) వరుస సినిమాలను లైన్‌లో పెట్టాడని తెలిసిందే. ఈ ప్రాజెక్టుల్లో ఒకటి మలైకోటై వాలిబన్ (Malaikottai Valiban). లిజో జోష్‌ పెల్లిస్సెరీ డైరెక్ట్ చేస్తున్న ఈ మూవీ రిపబ్లిక్ డే కానుకగా జనవరి 25న థియేటర్లలో గ్రాండ్‌గా విడుదల కానుంది. రిలీజ్ డేట్ దగ్గర పడుతున్న నేపథ్యంలో ఏదో ఒక అప్‌డేట్ మోహన్‌ లాల్ అభిమానులను ఫుల్ ఖుషీ చేస్తోంది. ఇప్పటికే పాన్ ఇండియా మార్కెట్‌లో మాలీవుడ్‌ సినిమాల సత్తా చాటిన మోహన్‌లాల్‌ మరోసారి ఈ సినిమాతో గ్లోబల్‌ మార్కెట్‌ వద్ద తమ స్టామినా ఏంటో చూపించాలనుకుంటున్నట్టు తాజా ప్రమోషనల్ యాక్టివిటీస్‌తో అర్థమవుతోంది.

ఒక్క కేరళలోనే ప్రీ సేల్స్‌ 2.6 కోట్లు అధిగమించిందంటే క్రేజ్‌ ఉండబోతుందో అర్థం చేసుకోవచ్చు. చిన్నారుల కోసం మలైకోటై వాలిబన్‌ కామిక్‌ బుక్‌ను పంపిణీ చేయగా.. దీనికి సంబంధించిన వీడియో నెట్టింట వైరల్ అవుతోంది. మాలీవుడ్ చరిత్రలో ఎన్నడూ లేని విధంగా మలైకోటై వాలిబన్ యూకేలో భారీ స్థాయిలో విడుదలవుతుందని ఓ వార్త బయటకు కూడా వచ్చింది. ఓపెనింగ్ వీక్‌ 175+ థియేటర్లలో విడుదలవుతూ హాట్ టాపిక్‌గా నిలుస్తోంది. మలైకోటై వాలిబన్‌ ఇప్పటికే యూకేలో పెద్ద సంఖ్యలో థియేటర్లలో విడుదలవుతున్న మలయాళ సినిమాగా రికార్డుల్లోకెక్కింది.

ఈ చిత్రంలో హరీష్‌ పేరడి కీ రోల్‌ పోషిస్తుండగా.. బాలీవుడ్ యాక్టర్లు విద్యుత్‌ జమ్వాల్‌, రాధికా ఆప్టే, సోనాలీ కులకర్ణి, డానిష్‌ సేత్‌, మనికంద రాజన్‌, ఆండ్రియా రావెరా కీలక పాత్రల్లో నటిస్తున్నారు. పీరియాడిక్ డ్రామా నేపథ్యంలో వస్తోన్న ఈ చిత్రం నుంచి ఇప్పటికే లాంఛ్ చేసిన ప్రీ లుక్‌, ఫస్ట్‌ లుక్‌ పోస్టర్లు నెట్టింట హల్‌ చల్‌ చేస్తూ.. సినిమాపై అంచనాలు అమాంతం పెంచేస్తున్నాయి. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని మ్యాక్స్ ల్యాబ్స్‌-సెంచురీ ఫిలిమ్స్‌ బ్యానర్లపై జాన్‌-మేరీ క్రియేటివ్‌ తెరకెక్కిస్తున్నారు.

మోహన్‌ లాల్‌ ఈ సినిమాతోపాటు వృషభ, Empuraan, Rambaan , BARROZ, Ram: Part 1 సినిమాల్లో నటిస్తున్నాడు. ఇప్పటికే ఆయా సినిమాల నుంచి విడుదల చేసిన ఫస్ట్‌ లుక్స్ నెట్టింట హల్ చల్ చేస్తున్నాయి.

#MalaikottaiVaaliban BMS Fast Filling

◆ Kochi – 139 Shows

◆ Tvm – 56 Shows

◆ Kozhikode – 41 Shows

◆ Thrissur – 26 Shows

◆ Bangalore – 23 Shows

Kerala pre sales crossed 2.6 Crpic.twitter.com/ql54jaNBGq

— Kerala Trends (@KeralaTrends2) January 23, 2024

Mohanlal thanks all overseas distributors for the excellent release strategy of #MalaikottaiVaaliban in overseas territories. Whatever the result, this man always tries to expand the Malayalam market all over the globe by being part of big-budget movies.pic.twitter.com/QoiTu3EUgL — AB George (@AbGeorge_) January 23, 2024

#MalaikottaiVaaliban UK theatre list 🔥🔥🔥

OPENING WEEK 175+ screens 🥵 BIGGEST RELEASE for Malayalam movie 🔥@FilmsRft 👏 pic.twitter.com/MJK7vaV4q5 — AB George (@AbGeorge_) January 11, 2024

#MalaikkottaiVaaliban trailer launch on January 18th in Cochin with a promotional event. Weight Lifting, Arm Wrestling, Gusthi etc. Another poster on the way 💥#Mohanlal — Southwood (@Southwoodoffl) January 11, 2024

మోహన్‌ లాల్‌ నయా స్టిల్‌ వైరల్..

Most awaiting #MalaikottaiVaaliban update on Tomorrow 5pm 💥#Mohanlal #LijoJosePellissery pic.twitter.com/rTgSgyAZax

— Sonia Vimal (@NameisSoni) September 17, 2023

మలైకోటై వాలిబన్‌ ఫస్ట్‌ లుక్‌..

జై సల్మీర్‌ షూటింగ్‌లో మోహన్‌ లాల్‌

హరీష్‌ పేరడి డబ్బింగ్ స్టిల్‌ ..

పార్టీ మూడ్‌లో ఇలా..

»» Read Today's Latest Cinema Telugu News