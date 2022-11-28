November 28, 2022 / 07:08 PM IST

గోవాలో 53వ భారత అంతర్జాతీయ చలన చిత్రోత్సవంలో భాగంగా టాలీవుడ్ స్టార్ హీరో చిరంజీవి (Chiranjeevi)కి ఇండియన్ ఫిల్మ్‌ పర్సనాలిటీ ఆఫ్‌ ది ఇయర్‌-2022 (Indian film personality of the year-2022)గా ప్రత్యేక గుర్తింపు దక్కిన విషయం తెలిసిందే. ఈ మేరకు చిరంజీవి నేడు కేంద్రమంత్రి అనురాగ్ ఠాకూర్ చేతుల మీదుగా అవార్డు అందుకున్నారు.

ఫిలిం ఫెస్టివల్ ముగింపు వేడుకలో అవార్డు అందుకున్న సందర్భంగా చిరంజీవి మాట్లాడుతూ..

నాకు ఈ అవార్డు ప్రదానం చేసి.. గొప్ప గౌరవాన్ని అందించినందుకు IFFI, భారత ప్రభుత్వానికి ధన్యవాదాలు. కొన్ని గుర్తింపులకు ప్రత్యేకమైన విలువ ఉంటుంది. ఈ పురస్కారం అలాంటిది.. అన్నారు చిరంజీవి. నేను సినిమాలను ఎప్పటికీ వదలనని నా ప్రియమైన స్నేహితులకు వాగ్దానం చేస్తున్నా. ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా ఉన్న తెలుగు ప్రేక్షకుల ప్రేమకు నేను ఎంతో రుణపడి ఉంటాను. నా జీవితాంతం వారి పట్ల కృతజ్ఞతతో ఉంటానన్నాడు చిరంజీవి.

నాలుగు దశాబ్దాలుగా నటుడిగా, డ్యాన్సర్‌గా, నిర్మాతగా 150కిపైగా సినిమాలు చేసి..అద్బుతమైన నటనతో అందరి మనసుల్లో సుస్థిర స్థానం సంపాదించుకుని.. తెలుగు సినీ పరిశ్రమలో విశేష ప్రజాదరణతో కోట్లాదిమంది అభిమానులను సంపాదించుకున్నారు చిరంజీవి.

చిరంజీవి స్పీచ్ వీడియో..

"I am promising my dear Friends i will never leave Films. Iam greatly indebted to the love showered by Telugu audiences across the world. Heartfelt gratitude to them for my entire Life" : @KChiruTweets at #IFFI2022 closing ceremony. #Chiranjeevi #Megastar pic.twitter.com/FQXxCuafHm

I am happy to be here and this award has given me a lot of josh. My fans are overwhelmed and for all decades I was expecting this moment to happen and finally, it happened: Megastar #Chiranjeevi #IFFI53 #IFFI @KChiruTweets #IFFI2022 #IFFI53Goa pic.twitter.com/pRp3LM9Fr6

— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) November 28, 2022