Apps:
Follow us on:
Home Telangana Unity Of Political Parties Is Not That Important Rather It Is Important To Unite People On Prevailing Issues Said Ktr

పార్టీలు క‌ల‌వ‌డం కాదు.. ప్ర‌జ‌లు ఏకం కావాలి: మంత్రి కేటీఆర్‌

Minister KTR: ప్ర‌తిప‌క్ష పార్టీలు క‌ల‌వ‌డం క‌న్నా.. దేశంలో ఉన్న ప‌రిస్థితుల దృష్ట్యా ప్ర‌జ‌లు ఏకం కావ‌డం ముఖ్య‌మ‌ని ఐటీశాఖ మంత్రి కేటీఆర్ అన్నారు. పాట్నాలో జ‌రుగుతున్న ప్ర‌తిప‌క్ష పార్టీల భేటీతో లాభం లేద‌న్నారు. కాంగ్రెస్‌, బీజేపీ వ‌ల్లే దేశంలో స‌మ‌స్య‌లు ఉత్ప‌న్నం అయిన‌ట్లు ఆయ‌న విమ‌ర్శించారు.

పార్టీలు క‌ల‌వ‌డం కాదు.. ప్ర‌జ‌లు ఏకం కావాలి: మంత్రి కేటీఆర్‌

న్యూఢిల్లీ: బీహార్ రాజ‌ధాని పాట్నాలో ఇవాళ ప‌లు విప‌క్ష పార్టీ నేత‌లు స‌మావేశం అయిన విష‌యం తెలిసిందే. ఆ అంశంపై తెలంగాణ ఐటీశాఖ మంత్రి కేటీఆర్ స్పందించారు. రాజ‌కీయ పార్టీలు ఒక్క‌టి కావ‌డం ముఖ్యం కాదు అని, దేశంలో ఉన్న ప‌రిస్థితుల దృష్ట్యా.. ప్ర‌జ‌లంతా ఏకం కావడం ముఖ్య‌మ‌ని కేటీఆర్ అన్నారు. దేశంలో ప్ర‌స్తుతం ఉన్న స‌మ‌స్య‌ల‌కు కాంగ్రెస్‌, బీజేపీ పార్టీలే కార‌ణ‌మ‌ని ఆయ‌న విమ‌ర్శించారు. ఆ రెండు పార్టీల వ‌ల్లే దేశంలో స‌మ‌స్య‌లు ఉత్ప‌న్న‌మైన‌ట్లు చెప్పారు. ఒక‌వేళ విప‌క్ష పార్టీల‌న్నీ రాజ‌కీయంగా బీజేపీ వైపో లేక కాంగ్రెస్ వైపో మ‌ళ్లితే అప్పుడు దేశానికి ఎటువంటి ప్ర‌యోజ‌నం ఉండ‌ద‌ని ఆయ‌న అన్నారు.

కేంద్రం తీసుకు వ‌చ్చిన యాంటీ ఫెడ‌ర‌ల్ బిల్లును ఎందుకు కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ వ్య‌తిరేకించ‌డం లేద‌ని మంత్రి కేటీఆర్ ప్ర‌శ్నించారు. దీనిపై కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ స‌మాధానం చెప్పాల‌ని డిమాండ్ చేశారు. దేశ ప్ర‌జ‌ల‌పై ముఖ్యంగా ఢిల్లీ ప్ర‌జ‌ల‌పై ఆ బిల్లుతో వ‌త్తిడి తెస్తున్నార‌ని మంత్రి ఆరోపించారు.

Also Read:
lseg_tcs

RELATED ARTICLES

lseg_tcs

తాజా వార్తలు

ట్రెండింగ్ వార్తలు