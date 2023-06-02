Apps:
Telangana Formation Day: రాష్ట్ర‌ప‌తి ద్రౌప‌ది ముర్ము, ప్ర‌ధాని న‌రేంద్ర మోదీ .. తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్ర ప్ర‌జ‌ల‌కు అవ‌త‌ర‌ణ దినోత్స‌వ శుభాకాంక్ష‌లు తెలిపారు. ముర్ము త‌న ట్విట్ట‌ర్‌లో తెలంగాణ ప్ర‌జ‌ల‌కు గ్రీటింగ్స్ తెలుపుతూ.. రాష్ట్రంలో అడువులు, వన్య‌ప్రాణులు సుసంప‌న్నంగా ఉన్న‌ట్లు తెలిపారు. రాష్ట్రంలో నైపుణ్య‌వంత‌మైన ప్ర‌జ‌లు ఉన్నార‌ని, రాష్ట్ర సాంస్కృతిక వార‌స‌త్వం కూడా సంప‌న్న‌మైంద‌ని ఆమె అన్నారు.

న్యూఢిల్లీ: తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్రం ఇవాళ ప‌దవ అవ‌త‌ర‌ణ దినోత్స‌వాన్ని(Telangana Formation Day) జ‌రుపుకుంటోంది. ఈ నేప‌థ్యంలో రాష్ట్ర‌ప‌తి ద్రౌప‌ది ముర్ము, ప్ర‌ధాని న‌రేంద్ర మోదీ .. తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్ర ప్ర‌జ‌ల‌కు అవ‌త‌ర‌ణ దినోత్స‌వ శుభాకాంక్ష‌లు తెలిపారు. రాష్ట్ర‌ప‌తి ముర్ము త‌న ట్విట్ట‌ర్‌లో తెలంగాణ ప్ర‌జ‌ల‌కు గ్రీటింగ్స్ తెలుపుతూ.. రాష్ట్రంలో అడువులు, వన్య‌ప్రాణులు సుసంప‌న్నంగా ఉన్న‌ట్లు తెలిపారు. రాష్ట్రంలో నైపుణ్య‌వంత‌మైన ప్ర‌జ‌లు ఉన్నార‌ని, రాష్ట్ర సాంస్కృతిక వార‌స‌త్వం కూడా సంప‌న్న‌మైంద‌ని ఆమె అన్నారు. అద్భుత‌మైన తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్రం ఆవిష్క‌ర‌ణ‌ల‌కు, ఔత్సాహిక పారిశ్రామిక‌వేత్త‌ల‌కు కేంద్రంగా మారుతున్న‌ట్లు ముర్ము త‌న ట్విట్ట‌ర్‌లో తెలిపారు. తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్రం అనునిత్యం ప్ర‌గ‌తిప‌థంలో ముందుకు సాగాల‌ని ఆమె బెస్ట్ విషెస్ తెలిపారు.

ప్ర‌ధాని మోదీ కూడా త‌న ట్విట్ట‌ర్‌లో ఇవాళ స్పందించారు. అద్భుత‌మైన తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్ర ప్ర‌జ‌ల‌కు అవ‌త‌ర‌ణ దినోత్స‌వ శుభాకాంక్ష‌లు అని తెలిపారు. రాష్ట్ర ప్రజల నైపుణ్యం, సంస్కృతీ వైభవానికి ఎంతో విశేష‌మైన గుర్తింపు ఉంద‌న్నారు. తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్ర శ్రేయస్సు, సౌభాగ్యం కోసం ప్రార్థిస్తున్న‌ట్లు ఆయ‌న త‌న ట్వీట్‌లో వెల్ల‌డించారు.

