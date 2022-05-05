Apps:
Follow us on:
Home Telangana Mp Santosh Kumar Visits Gir National Park

గిర్ నేష‌నల్ పార్కును సంద‌ర్శించిన ఎంపీ సంతోష్ కుమార్

గిర్ నేష‌నల్ పార్కును సంద‌ర్శించిన ఎంపీ సంతోష్ కుమార్

గుజ‌రాత్‌లోని గిర్ జాతీయ వ‌న్య‌ప్రాణుల అభ‌యార‌ణ్యంను టీఆర్ఎస్ ఎంపీ సంతోష్ కుమార్ సంద‌ర్శించారు. పార్ల‌మెంట్ స్టాండింగ్ క‌మిటీ చైర్మ‌న్ జైరాం ర‌మేశ్ ఆధ్వ‌ర్యంలో గిర్ నేష‌న‌ల్ పార్కును సంద‌ర్శించిన‌ట్లు సంతోష్ కుమార్ పేర్కొన్నారు. ఈ సంద‌ర్భంగా పార్కులో విశ్రాంతి తీసుకుంటున్న సింహాలను ఎంపీ సంతోష్ కుమార్ త‌న కెమెరాలో బంధించారు. నేష‌న‌ల్ పార్కు సంద‌ర్శ‌న‌లో ఎన్నో అద్భుత‌మైన చిత్రాలు అంటూ సంతోష్ కుమార్ సింహాల ఫోటోల‌ను ట్విట్ట‌ర్‌లో షేర్ చేశారు.

570291

RELATED ARTICLES

తాజా వార్తలు

ట్రెండింగ్ వార్తలు