గుజరాత్లోని గిర్ జాతీయ వన్యప్రాణుల అభయారణ్యంను టీఆర్ఎస్ ఎంపీ సంతోష్ కుమార్ సందర్శించారు. పార్లమెంట్ స్టాండింగ్ కమిటీ చైర్మన్ జైరాం రమేశ్ ఆధ్వర్యంలో గిర్ నేషనల్ పార్కును సందర్శించినట్లు సంతోష్ కుమార్ పేర్కొన్నారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా పార్కులో విశ్రాంతి తీసుకుంటున్న సింహాలను ఎంపీ సంతోష్ కుమార్ తన కెమెరాలో బంధించారు. నేషనల్ పార్కు సందర్శనలో ఎన్నో అద్భుతమైన చిత్రాలు అంటూ సంతోష్ కుమార్ సింహాల ఫోటోలను ట్విట్టర్లో షేర్ చేశారు.
Could capture few once in a lifetime, photos of this lazy, relaxing #Lion, probably after a scrumptious meal 😊. Countless mesmerising moments, that gave all of us goosebumps in the wild, would definitely last long. Ufff.. this is like a trans and perplexing for me.#Photography pic.twitter.com/edek5EQHLN
