June 20, 2023 / 04:07 PM IST

MP Santosh Kumar | హైద‌రాబాద్ : ఢిల్లీ హైకోర్టు వినూత్న తీర్పు ఇచ్చింది. 2017లో హోళీ సంద‌ర్భంగా గొడ‌వ‌కు కార‌ణ‌మైన వ్య‌క్తికి ఢిల్లీ కోర్టు ఆస‌క్తిక‌ర‌మైన శిక్ష విధించింది. 10 మొక్క‌లు నాటి 10 ఏండ్ల పాటు సంర‌క్షించాల‌ని న్యాయస్థానం ఆదేశించింది. ప్ర‌తి ఏడాది ఆ మొక్క‌ల స్టేట‌స్ రిపోర్ట్ స‌మ‌ర్పించాల‌ని కోర్టు ఆదేశాలు జారీ చేసింది. ఢిల్లీ హైకోర్టు తీర్పును గ్రీన్ ఇండియా చాలెంజ్ సృష్టిక‌ర్త‌, రాజ్య‌స‌భ స‌భ్యులు సంతోష్ కుమార్ స్వాగ‌తించారు. ఇది చారిత్రాత్మ‌క తీర్ప‌ని సంతోష్ కుమార్ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

The Delhi High Court has delivered a unique judgment in a case directing the accused in a 2017 Holi altercation case to plant 10 indigenous trees each in the vicinity of their residence, in consultation with the IO. FIR quashed after parties compromised. Kudos to the Honble judge… pic.twitter.com/xV5hXSC6cA

— Santosh Kumar J (@SantoshKumarBRS) June 20, 2023