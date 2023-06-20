Apps:
MP Santosh Kumar | హైద‌రాబాద్ : ఢిల్లీ హైకోర్టు వినూత్న తీర్పు ఇచ్చింది. 2017లో హోళీ సంద‌ర్భంగా గొడ‌వ‌కు కార‌ణ‌మైన వ్య‌క్తికి ఢిల్లీ కోర్టు ఆస‌క్తిక‌ర‌మైన శిక్ష విధించింది. 10 మొక్క‌లు నాటి 10 ఏండ్ల పాటు సంర‌క్షించాల‌ని న్యాయస్థానం ఆదేశించింది. ప్ర‌తి ఏడాది ఆ మొక్క‌ల స్టేట‌స్ రిపోర్ట్ స‌మ‌ర్పించాల‌ని కోర్టు ఆదేశాలు జారీ చేసింది. ఢిల్లీ హైకోర్టు తీర్పును గ్రీన్ ఇండియా చాలెంజ్ సృష్టిక‌ర్త‌, రాజ్య‌స‌భ స‌భ్యులు సంతోష్ కుమార్ స్వాగ‌తించారు. ఇది చారిత్రాత్మ‌క తీర్ప‌ని సంతోష్ కుమార్ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

