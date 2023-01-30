January 30, 2023 / 01:10 PM IST

హైద‌రాబాద్ : భార‌త జాతిపిత మహాత్మా గాంధీ వ‌ర్ధంతి సంద‌ర్భంగా బీఆర్ఎస్ వ‌ర్కింగ్ ప్రెసిడెంట్ కేటీఆర్ ట్వీట్ చేశారు. 75 ఏండ్ల క్రితం స్వ‌తంత్ర భార‌త‌దేశంలో ఇదే రోజున‌ గాంధీని గాడ్సే చంపార‌ని, అప్పుడే ఈ దేశంలో ఉగ్ర‌వాదం త‌న క్రూర రూపాన్ని చూపింద‌ని కేటీఆర్ త‌న ట్వీట్‌లో పేర్కొన్నారు. గాంధీజీ 75వ వ‌ర్ధంతి సంద‌ర్భంగా కేటీఆర్ ట్వీట్ చేస్తూ.. జాతిపిత‌ సేవ‌ల‌ను గుర్తు చేసుకున్నారు. గాంధీ ఆశ‌యాల‌ను ఆచ‌రిద్దామ‌ని, శాంతి, మ‌త సామ‌ర‌స్యాన్ని కాపాడట‌మే గాంధీకి అందించే నిజ‌మైన నివాళి అని కేటీఆర్ అన్నారు.

75 years ago this day, Terrorism had shown its ugly face for the first time in independent India as Godse

Let us remind ourselves on the 75th Death Anniversary of #MahatmaGandhi Ji that the best homage we can pay to Bapu is practising his ideals of Peace & communal harmony 🙏 pic.twitter.com/RJxkXA71Dv

— KTR (@KTRBRS) January 30, 2023