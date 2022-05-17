హైదరాబాద్ : ఆదిలాబాద్ సీసీఐ పరిశ్రమ అంశంపై కేంద్రానికి మంత్రి కేటీఆర్ వినతి చేశారు. సీసీఐ పరిశ్రమ తొలగింపు ఉత్తర్వులపై పున:సమీక్షించాలని కేంద్ర మంత్రి పీయూష్ గోయల్ను కేటీఆర్ కోరారు. పునరుద్ధరణ కోసం సానుకూల నిర్ణయం తీసుకోవాలని విజ్ఞప్తి చేశారు. పునరుద్ధరణకు రాష్ట్ర ప్రభుత్వం నుంచి సహకారం అందిస్తామన్నారు. ఉపాధి కల్పించే పరిశ్రమకు ఆర్థికపరమైన ప్రోత్సాహకాలు ఇస్తామని కేటీఆర్ తెలిపారు.
Appeal to @PiyushGoyal Ji & Govt of India to review & take positive decision to revive the Cement Corporation of India unit in Adilabad
We will extend all support from state Govt & provide needed fiscal incentives to ensure thousands of youth from Adilabad are gainfully employed https://t.co/8OAsFgCEGt
— KTR (@KTRTRS) May 17, 2022