సీసీఐ పున‌రుద్ధ‌ర‌ణ‌పై సానుకూల నిర్ణ‌యం తీసుకోండి.. కేంద్రానికి కేటీఆర్ విన‌తి

హైద‌రాబాద్ : ఆదిలాబాద్ సీసీఐ ప‌రిశ్ర‌మ అంశంపై కేంద్రానికి మంత్రి కేటీఆర్ విన‌తి చేశారు. సీసీఐ ప‌రిశ్ర‌మ తొల‌గింపు ఉత్త‌ర్వుల‌పై పున‌:స‌మీక్షించాల‌ని కేంద్ర మంత్రి పీయూష్ గోయ‌ల్‌ను కేటీఆర్ కోరారు. పున‌రుద్ధ‌ర‌ణ కోసం సానుకూల నిర్ణ‌యం తీసుకోవాల‌ని విజ్ఞ‌ప్తి చేశారు. పున‌రుద్ధ‌ర‌ణ‌కు రాష్ట్ర ప్ర‌భుత్వం నుంచి స‌హ‌కారం అందిస్తామ‌న్నారు. ఉపాధి క‌ల్పించే ప‌రిశ్ర‌మ‌కు ఆర్థిక‌ప‌ర‌మైన ప్రోత్సాహ‌కాలు ఇస్తామ‌ని కేటీఆర్ తెలిపారు.

