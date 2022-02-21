Apps:
తెలంగాణ‌లో మ‌రో చారిత్ర‌క ఘ‌ట్టం.. మంత్రి హ‌రీశ్‌రావు ట్వీట్

హైద‌రాబాద్ : తెలంగాణ‌లో మ‌రో చారిత్ర‌క ఘ‌ట్టానికి నాంది పల‌క‌బోతున్నామ‌ని రాష్ట్ర ఆర్థిక‌, వైద్యారోగ్య శాఖ మంత్రి హ‌రీశ్‌రావు ట్వీట్ చేశారు. రాష్ట్ర ప్ర‌భుత్వం నేడు శంకుస్థాప‌న చేయ‌బోయే సంగ‌మేశ్వ‌ర‌, బ‌స‌వేశ్వ‌ర లిప్ట్ ఇరిగేష‌న్ ప్రాజెక్టుల కింద రాబోయే రోజుల్లో ఆందోల్, నారాయ‌ణ్‌ఖేడ్‌, సంగారెడ్డి, జహీరాబాద్ నియోజ‌క‌వ‌ర్గాల ప‌రిధిలో 3.84 ల‌క్ష‌ల ఎక‌రాల‌కు సాగునీరు అంద‌బోతుంద‌ని హ‌రీశ్‌రావు తెలిపారు. ఈ ప్రాజెక్టుల‌కు సీఎం కేసీఆర్ శంకుస్థాప‌నం చేయ‌డం ఎంతో సంతోషంగా ఉంద‌ని హ‌రీశ్‌రావు పేర్కొన్నారు.

