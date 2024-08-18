You are guzzling, swilling, tippling…

కొంతమంది మద్యపాన ప్రియులు సీసా ఎత్తారంటే మళ్లీ దించరు. అంతగా వ్యసనపరులై మత్తులో జోగుతూ బతికేస్తుంటారు. ఎదుటివాళ్లు మంచిది కాదన్నా వాళ్లు వినరు. పైగా అది తమకు ఆరోగ్యపానీయమని వితండవాదం చేస్తారు.

August 18, 2024 / 02:01 AM IST

కాదన్నా వాళ్లు వినరు. పైగా అది తమకు ఆరోగ్యపానీయమని వితండవాదం చేస్తారు. ఇక్కడి సంభాషణలో మధు కూడా మద్యపాన ప్రియుడే. అతని తాగడాన్ని ఆంగ్లంలో వర్ణించాలంటే… గజ్లింగ్‌, స్విలింగ్‌, టిప్లింగ్‌ లాంటి పదాలు సరిపోతాయి. ఇలాంటి మనకు అంతగా తెలియని పదాలను వాడుతూ ఓ వ్యసన పరుడిని మద్యం మానమని నచ్చచెప్పడానికి ఓ మంచి మిత్రుడు చేసే ప్రయత్నమే ఈ సంభాషణ.

Anand: Like a fish. You’re binge drinking.

Madhu: No, I’m not drinking. I’m just sipping.

Anand: For God’s sake, don’t booze.

Madhu: Don’t be confused!

Anand: Don’t drink like that.

Madhu: Am I drinking?

Anand: You are guzzling, swilling, tippling.

Madhu: Shut your ugly, little, foul mouth!

Anand: You’re too drunk. Please stop it.

Madhu: Sipping a healthy drink, after all.

Anand: For heaven’s sake, stop it.

Madhu: Did you say for heaven’s shake?

Anand: My anger is mounting. I’ll desert you if you don’t &

Madhu: Just a minute. Let me offer you the elixir of life.

Anand: Heaven knows what you’re talking?

Madhu: Won’t you have this elixir? You can’t get it even in your heaven.

Anand: Don’t you feel wretched? Don’t you feel sick and giddy?

Madhu: You tipsy fellow, I feel sprightly.

Anand: You’re not far away from hell!

Madhu: I’m in the seventh heaven, pal!

Anand: Won’t you change your ways?

Madhu: Why not? Soon I’ll change the brand.

Anand: Do you think it’s a fashion?

Madhu: I’m doing this out of frustration.

Anand: You stink! You stink to high heaven. Has no one told you not to drink?

Madhu: My uncle, my friends, my trainer, my mentor& every Tom, Dick and Harry has told me.

Anand: Your father?

Madhu: Sorry to have forgotten him. All the nagging started with him.

Anand: Thank heavens that your father tried to wean you away.

Madhu: My father moved heaven and earth to break the bottle in my hand.

Anand: Aren’t you ashamed?

Madhu: He could break my hand but not the bottle.

Anand: Go to hell!

Madhu: Go to your heaven!

Goa… Guava

Ramu: What do you like most?

Gopi: Goa!

Ramu: Have you been there?

Gopi: I eat it very often.

Ramu: Some gap is there in our communication.

Gopi: My first choice is goa. My second choice is banana.

Ramu: You silly fellow. You mean guava!

సూర్యారావు ఎం.వి

వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌,

రామకృష్ణ మఠం.

