ప్రతి పదానికి ఓ అర్థం. తవ్వినకొద్దీ లోతైన భావం. తక్కువ పదాలతో ఎక్కువ అర్థం వచ్చేలా చెప్పడానికి ఆ మాటలు ఉపయోగపడతాయి. వ్యక్తిత్వ చిత్రణకు కూడా ఈ పదజాలం ఉపకరిస్తుంది. నిఘంటువును మన స్నేహితుడిగా మార్చుకున్నప్పుడే అపార పదసంపదను సొంతం చేసుకోగలం.
Varma: Who is a pyromaniac?
Suraj: Have you heard of Ranga?
Varma: Yes. Our villagers are quite scared of him.
Suraj: He sets fire to things more often than not, doesn’t he?
Varma: Why did he set fire to the haystacks in his neighbour’s backyard?
Suraj: Because ..
Varma: To take revenge?
Suraj: No. He has a morbid passion for fire. Flames fascinate him more than flowers.
Varma: Fascinated by fire and flames?
Suraj: He is a pyromaniac!
Varma: Who is a dipsomaniac?
Suraj: What do you know about Eshwar?
Varma: He is spurned by
his wife and sons.
Suraj: Yes. Do you know why?
Varma: In the morning he drinks, and in the evening. All day he drinks.
Suraj: Water?
Varma: Alcohol. My God! He has such a craving for alcohol.
Suraj: He is a dipsomaniac!
Varma: Who is a megalomaniac?
Suraj: Did you listen to the speaker at the public meeting last evening?
Varma: Yes.
Suraj: What did he say?
Varma: He said he was the only person capable of developing the constituency.
Suraj: Are you convinced?
Varma: He seemed obsessed with power and would do anything to gain it.
Suraj: He is a megalomaniac!
Varma: Who is a monomaniac?
Suraj: What does Ranjit say about cricket?
Varma: He says it’s the only important game in the world. It’s the best, the most glorious, the most difficult game.
Suraj: He is a monomaniac!
Varma: Who is a kleptomaniac?
Suraj: Once I happened to visit Sunil. He opened a bag and poured out the contents on the floor.
Varma: Was it bucks?
Suraj: Pardon?
Varma: Coins and currency notes?
Suraj: No. There were pens, pins,
purses &
Varma: Was it his collection?
Suraj: He has stolen all these things. Not useful or valuable but &
Varma: A queer fellow.
Suraj: He is a kleptomaniac!
Please crack it
Suresh: Solve a puzzle, will you?
Raju: Sure, I will.
Suresh: I wrote on it that I had my grub tardily. What is it?
Raju: Will you please repeat?
Suresh: I wrote on it that I had my food late.
Raju: I cannot solve your riddle or conundrum. Please crack it for me.
Suresh: Slate!
-సూర్యారావు ఎం.వి
వివేకానంద ఇన్స్టిట్యూట్ ఆఫ్ లాంగ్వేజెస్,రామకృష్ణ మఠం.