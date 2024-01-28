To take revenge?

ప్రతి పదానికి ఓ అర్థం. తవ్వినకొద్దీ లోతైన భావం. తక్కువ పదాలతో ఎక్కువ అర్థం వచ్చేలా చెప్పడానికి ఆ మాటలు ఉపయోగపడతాయి.

January 28, 2024 / 02:55 AM IST

ప్రతి పదానికి ఓ అర్థం. తవ్వినకొద్దీ లోతైన భావం. తక్కువ పదాలతో ఎక్కువ అర్థం వచ్చేలా చెప్పడానికి ఆ మాటలు ఉపయోగపడతాయి. వ్యక్తిత్వ చిత్రణకు కూడా ఈ పదజాలం ఉపకరిస్తుంది. నిఘంటువును మన స్నేహితుడిగా మార్చుకున్నప్పుడే అపార పదసంపదను సొంతం చేసుకోగలం.

Varma: Who is a pyromaniac?

Suraj: Have you heard of Ranga?

Varma: Yes. Our villagers are quite scared of him.

Suraj: He sets fire to things more often than not, doesn’t he?

Varma: Why did he set fire to the haystacks in his neighbour’s backyard?

Suraj: Because ..

Varma: To take revenge?

Suraj: No. He has a morbid passion for fire. Flames fascinate him more than flowers.

Varma: Fascinated by fire and flames?

Suraj: He is a pyromaniac!

Varma: Who is a dipsomaniac?

Suraj: What do you know about Eshwar?

Varma: He is spurned by

his wife and sons.

Suraj: Yes. Do you know why?

Varma: In the morning he drinks, and in the evening. All day he drinks.

Suraj: Water?

Varma: Alcohol. My God! He has such a craving for alcohol.

Suraj: He is a dipsomaniac!

Varma: Who is a megalomaniac?

Suraj: Did you listen to the speaker at the public meeting last evening?

Varma: Yes.

Suraj: What did he say?

Varma: He said he was the only person capable of developing the constituency.

Suraj: Are you convinced?

Varma: He seemed obsessed with power and would do anything to gain it.

Suraj: He is a megalomaniac!

Varma: Who is a monomaniac?

Suraj: What does Ranjit say about cricket?

Varma: He says it’s the only important game in the world. It’s the best, the most glorious, the most difficult game.

Suraj: He is a monomaniac!

Varma: Who is a kleptomaniac?

Suraj: Once I happened to visit Sunil. He opened a bag and poured out the contents on the floor.

Varma: Was it bucks?

Suraj: Pardon?

Varma: Coins and currency notes?

Suraj: No. There were pens, pins,

purses &

Varma: Was it his collection?

Suraj: He has stolen all these things. Not useful or valuable but &

Varma: A queer fellow.

Suraj: He is a kleptomaniac!

Please crack it

Suresh: Solve a puzzle, will you?

Raju: Sure, I will.

Suresh: I wrote on it that I had my grub tardily. What is it?

Raju: Will you please repeat?

Suresh: I wrote on it that I had my food late.

Raju: I cannot solve your riddle or conundrum. Please crack it for me.

Suresh: Slate!

-సూర్యారావు ఎం.వి

వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌,రామకృష్ణ మఠం.

»» Read Today's Latest Sunday Telugu News