Apps:
Follow us on:
Home Sunday That Is The Beauty Of Cottons

That is the beauty of cottons

ఇఫ్‌ యు లుక్‌ వెల్‌. యు ఫీల్‌ వెల్‌. ఇఫ్‌ యు ఫీల్‌ వెల్‌. యు పర్ఫార్మ్‌ వెల్‌.. అని ఓ ఆంగ్ల నానుడి. మనం ధరించే వస్త్రం మన విజయానికి అస్త్రం. వ్యక్తిత్వానికి నిలువుటద్దం. అందులోనూ తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్రం చేనేతలకు పేరు. ఇది కూడా స్నేహితులతో చర్చించుకోవడానికి ఓ మంచి అంశమే.

That is the beauty of cottons

ఇఫ్‌ యు లుక్‌ వెల్‌. యు ఫీల్‌ వెల్‌. ఇఫ్‌ యు ఫీల్‌ వెల్‌. యు పర్ఫార్మ్‌ వెల్‌.. అని ఓ ఆంగ్ల నానుడి. మనం ధరించే వస్త్రం మన విజయానికి అస్త్రం. వ్యక్తిత్వానికి నిలువుటద్దం. అందులోనూ తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్రం చేనేతలకు పేరు. ఇది కూడా స్నేహితులతో చర్చించుకోవడానికి ఓ మంచి అంశమే.

Sales Person: This is Kotki, ma’am.
Saritha: What is special about it?

Sales Person: Welcome, ma’am.
Saritha: Thank you.Will you show me some sarees, please?

Sales Person: At your service, ma’am. Silk or cotton? We have a huge collection. Both for daily wear and occasional.
Saritha: My wardrobe is full to the brim with silk. Show me cotton.

Sales Person: We have pure cotton and blended cotton in multiple colours and designs. Just a minute, ma’am.
Saritha: OK.

Sales Person: See this one, ma’am. Mangalagiri. Known for sheer comfort.
Saritha: Will this suit me?

Sales Person: You will look even more elegant and gorgeous in this saree.
Saritha: You’re right.

Sales Person: This one is khadi cotton, ma’am. Quite versatile.
Saritha: I don’t get you.

Sales Person: Keeps you cool in summer, warm in winter.
Saritha: That is the beauty of cottons.

Sales Person: See this one, ma’am. This is Sambalpuri. With wonderful motifs woven on it.
Saritha: Fish, butterflies very nice motifs.

Sales Person: You will get many more motifs deer, elephant, stars and &
Saritha: What is this one?

Sales Person: This is Kotki, ma’am.
Saritha: What is special about it?

Sales Person: Light weight, easy to maintain.
Saritha: And this one?

Sales Person: This one is Chettinad.
Saritha: Looks rather thick.

Sales Person: Yes, ma’am. Thick and not translucent. Durable. This is handwoven. Absorbs sweat in summer.
Saritha: Feels very cool in hot weather, am I right?

Sales Person: Yes, ma’am. This one is Chikan.
Saritha: The fabric …

Sales Person: High quality fabric, ma’am. See the beautiful embroidery patterns.
Saritha: This one is this Gadwal?

Sales Person: No, ma’am. This is Pochampally.
Saritha: Very smooth texture.

Sales Person: And high quality fabric, ma’am. Here’s Gadwal.
Saritha: Let me see. The border &

Sales Person: Pure zari border, ma’am.
Saritha: I’m buying all these sarees. Get them packed.

Neckless!

Wife: Have you bought the neckless?
Husband: Yes, dear. Here it is!
Wife: A large bag! What is in it?
Husband: A neckless and sleeveless dress – the latest model.
Wife: I wanted the ornament a diamond neckless!
Husband: Oh, did you mean necklace!

-సూర్యారావు ఎం.వి
వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌,
రామకృష్ణ మఠం.

Also Read:

RELATED ARTICLES

తాజా వార్తలు

ట్రెండింగ్ వార్తలు