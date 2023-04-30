That Is The Beauty Of Cottons

That is the beauty of cottons

ఇఫ్‌ యు లుక్‌ వెల్‌. యు ఫీల్‌ వెల్‌. ఇఫ్‌ యు ఫీల్‌ వెల్‌. యు పర్ఫార్మ్‌ వెల్‌.. అని ఓ ఆంగ్ల నానుడి. మనం ధరించే వస్త్రం మన విజయానికి అస్త్రం. వ్యక్తిత్వానికి నిలువుటద్దం. అందులోనూ తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్రం చేనేతలకు పేరు. ఇది కూడా స్నేహితులతో చర్చించుకోవడానికి ఓ మంచి అంశమే.

April 30, 2023 / 02:15 AM IST

Sales Person: Welcome, ma’am.

Saritha: Thank you.Will you show me some sarees, please?

Sales Person: At your service, ma’am. Silk or cotton? We have a huge collection. Both for daily wear and occasional.

Saritha: My wardrobe is full to the brim with silk. Show me cotton.

Sales Person: We have pure cotton and blended cotton in multiple colours and designs. Just a minute, ma’am.

Saritha: OK.

Sales Person: See this one, ma’am. Mangalagiri. Known for sheer comfort.

Saritha: Will this suit me?

Sales Person: You will look even more elegant and gorgeous in this saree.

Saritha: You’re right.

Sales Person: This one is khadi cotton, ma’am. Quite versatile.

Saritha: I don’t get you.

Sales Person: Keeps you cool in summer, warm in winter.

Saritha: That is the beauty of cottons.

Sales Person: See this one, ma’am. This is Sambalpuri. With wonderful motifs woven on it.

Saritha: Fish, butterflies very nice motifs.

Sales Person: You will get many more motifs deer, elephant, stars and &

Saritha: What is this one?

Sales Person: This is Kotki, ma’am.

Saritha: What is special about it?

Sales Person: Light weight, easy to maintain.

Saritha: And this one?

Sales Person: This one is Chettinad.

Saritha: Looks rather thick.

Sales Person: Yes, ma’am. Thick and not translucent. Durable. This is handwoven. Absorbs sweat in summer.

Saritha: Feels very cool in hot weather, am I right?

Sales Person: Yes, ma’am. This one is Chikan.

Saritha: The fabric …

Sales Person: High quality fabric, ma’am. See the beautiful embroidery patterns.

Saritha: This one is this Gadwal?

Sales Person: No, ma’am. This is Pochampally.

Saritha: Very smooth texture.

Sales Person: And high quality fabric, ma’am. Here’s Gadwal.

Saritha: Let me see. The border &

Sales Person: Pure zari border, ma’am.

Saritha: I’m buying all these sarees. Get them packed.

Neckless!

Wife: Have you bought the neckless?

Husband: Yes, dear. Here it is!

Wife: A large bag! What is in it?

Husband: A neckless and sleeveless dress – the latest model.

Wife: I wanted the ornament a diamond neckless!

Husband: Oh, did you mean necklace!

-సూర్యారావు ఎం.వి

వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌,

రామకృష్ణ మఠం.