Spoken English..Tell me your idiosyncrasy

ఒకరు మాటకు ముందు దగ్గుతారు. ఒకరు మాట తర్వాత నవ్వుతారు. ఒకరు మాట్లాడినంత సేపూ జల్లులు కురిపిస్తూనే ఉంటారు. ప్రతి మనిషికీ ఓ అలవాటు ఉంటుంది. వాటిలో కొన్ని మాత్రమే వ్యక్తికి వన్నె తెస్తాయి. ఇంకొన్ని నలుగురిలో నవ్వులపాలు చేస్తాయి. కాబట్టి, అలవాట్లతో జాగ్రత్త.
Sharath: Does
he crack his knuckles too?
Krishna: He scratches his head oftentimes.
Sharath: What are idiosyncrasies?
Krishna: Have you observed Gopal keenly?
Sharath: While playing cricket?
Krishna: While talking to us.
Sharath: No. What’s your observation?
Krishna: He bites his lip when he is thinking or trying to recollect something.
Sharath: You have a sharp eye.
Krishna: Do you clear your throat too often?
Sharath: Only when I have throat irritation.
Krishna: Gopal clears his throat frequently. By the by, have you observed Harish?
Sharath: What of him?
Krishna: He adjusts his sleeves again and again. At least twenty times in five minutes.
Sharath: Adjusts his sleeves?
Krishna: Have you observed my behaviour at least?
Sharath: What is your peculiarity?
Krishna: Come on, you’ve used the right word.
Sharath:What’s it?
Krishna: Peculiarity. That is what is meant by an idiosyncrasy.
Sharath: Tell me your idiosyncrasy.
Krishna: I crack my knuckles repeatedly. Have you observed Ramu?
Sharath: Any itching issue?
Krishna: Have you observed Suresh?
Sharath: What does he do?
Krishna: He stands with his hands behind his back.
Sharath: Have you observed Mahesh?
Krishna: What’s your observation?
Sharath: He stands with his hands on his hips.
Krishna: Our friends laugh at or mock at Satish.
Sharath: What does he do?
Krishna: He winks at us while talking.
Sharath: Even at ladies?
Krishna: He winks at everybody. It’s not intentional. That’s a trait of his behaviour.
Sharath: Look! Somu is going to join us.
Krishna: Do you observe him?
Sharath: Anything peculiar about him?
Krishna: Is it raining now? Is it too hot now?
Sharath: It’s neither raining nor too hot now.
Krishna: See what he is carrying.
Sharath: An umbrella.
Krishna: That’s his idiosyncrasy.
Student:Sir, please give us a tusk.
Teacher:Am I a poacher?
Student:You are a teacher.
Teacher:Why do you ask for a tusk?
Student:Give us some homework,
sir.
Teacher:Oh, you mean task!
-సూర్యారావు ఎం.వి
వివేకానంద ఇన్స్టిట్యూట్ ఆఫ్ లాంగ్వేజెస్,
రామకృష్ణ మఠం.